Vidya Balan is one of the finest and most admired and loved actresses and performing artistes in the Indian entertainment industry. As per reports in The Indian Express, she was quoted as saying,

Vidya said that the filmmaker had asked her to let him know whenever she was in town, and since she’d been confirmed for the film, she told him that she’d be there for the ad shoot. But when they met in a coffee shop, he kept insisting that they go to his room. “I didn’t understand, because I was alone. But I did a very smart thing. When we went to the room, I left the door open. And then he knew that the only way for him was out. So, I don’t really believe that I’ve had an experience with the casting couch. There was no suggestion made, there was no proposition made. But this was a sense, a vibe I picked up. And I reacted to it. Self-preservation kicks in, and a woman’s instinct…” she said, and added with a laugh, “And then I got thrown out of that film.”

