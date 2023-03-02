Vidya Balan is one of the most loved and appreciated actresses and performing artistes that we are all currently blessed to have in the Hindi entertainment industry. The actress started her career many years back and well, given the kind of love and appreciation that she’s received from everyone in all these years, we can certainly say it out loud and clear that she deserves every bit of the love and positive attitude that comes her way. Vidya Balan has always believed in taking up roles that are progressive by nature and well, that’s why, come what may, anything and everything that she’s attempted from her end has always worked wonders for the fans. Off-late, she’s been sharing quite a lot of hilarious stuff on social media. This time however, her latest post is all about sharing an important health tip for fans. In her new post, the actress wrote,

From memes to cat videos to lip-smacking recipes, we all depend on social media for information and recreation. But social media also reveals something more serious to me — that cervical cancer is the 2nd most common cancer amongst Indian women and more than 77,000 women die every year due to the disease.

Taking an HPV test can help you determine your risk of developing cervical cancer.

So, don’t ignore your health; talk to your doctor today and get the HPV test done. #BeYourOwnShero!

To know more, visit: https://m.cervicalcancer-prevention.com/Cervical-Cancer.html

And link in Bio.

Well, what’s your take on this? Let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com