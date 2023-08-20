ADVERTISEMENT
Vidya Balan’s glam high-thigh slit bodycon gets a metallic smear, see pics

Vidya Balan, the Bollywood sensation known for her versatile acting prowess, recently set the fashion world on fire with her sizzling photoshoot. Scroll below to check on the pictures

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
20 Aug,2023 10:25:26
Vidya Balan, the Bollywood sensation known for her versatile acting prowess, recently set the fashion world on fire with her sizzling photoshoot. The diva donned a sheer, high-thigh slit metallic bodycon gown that left everyone in awe. But that’s not all – she took it up a notch with a sheer metallic mesh veil that added an extra layer of glamour to her look.

With sleek, straight, flowing locks cascading down, a metallic smokey silver eye makeover that could rival the stars, and a dash of nude pink lips, Vidya Balan exuded sheer elegance. Completing the ensemble with black strappy heels, she transformed into the ultimate “Lady Boss.”

In her own words, Vidya expressed her love for the look, feeling every bit like the epitome of a “Lady Boss.” She credited Filmfare and Jitesh Pillaai for bringing out this empowering persona in her, acknowledging them for the August cover feature.

The photoshoot, beautifully captured by photographer Jay Kadam, showcased Vidya Balan in her full glory. Shalaka Bhosle’s skillful hairstyling and Harsh Jariwala’s makeup artistry added the perfect finishing touches to the charismatic look. The stunning styling for the shoot was curated by the talented team at “Who Wore What When.”

Vidya Balan’s appearance on the Filmfare cover was nothing short of a fashion spectacle, leaving her fans and fashion enthusiasts in awe of her timeless beauty and undeniable charisma.

