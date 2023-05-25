Viral Video: Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Sheikh caught playing pickleball, watch

Aamir Khan was joined by fellow actor Fatima Sana Shaikh, and the duo formed a formidable team, adding an extra layer of excitement to the game. Sana was seen in a casual grey t-shirt teamed with black shorts

Aamir Khan was recently captured engaging in a spirited game of pickleball in Mumbai. The actor, donning black track pants accompanied by a vibrant red T-shirt, showcased his sporting prowess. A video capturing this lively moment surfaced on an Instagram account dedicated to paparazzi content.

Fatima’s link-ups with Aamir Khan

Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh, known for her notable collaborations with Aamir Khan in films like “Dangal” and “Thugs of Hindostan,” recently addressed the persistent rumors linking her romantically with the renowned actor and even speculations about their marriage. In a candid revelation, she admitted that she was initially affected by such reports, finding them disturbing. However, over time, Fatima has evolved her approach in dealing with these rumors, no longer feeling the need to provide explanations or clarify her personal life. Her matured stance reflects her growth as an artist, maintaining her focus on her craft while gracefully navigating the intrusive nature of media scrutiny.

Fatima on her relationship with Aamir Khan

Talking to Bollywood Hungama, Fatima said, “I do not feel the need to explain because I feel no matter what you do, people will talk about you… If someone accuses you of something, the first instinct is to come out and tell, ‘Listen, why do you think it is like this?’ If you are an aggressive person, you will attack. If you are a submissive person, even then you will talk about it.”