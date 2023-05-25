ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Viral Video: Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Sheikh caught playing pickleball, watch

Aamir Khan was joined by fellow actor Fatima Sana Shaikh, and the duo formed a formidable team, adding an extra layer of excitement to the game. Sana was seen in a casual grey t-shirt teamed with black shorts

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
25 May,2023 01:05:49
Viral Video: Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Sheikh caught playing pickleball, watch

Aamir Khan was recently captured engaging in a spirited game of pickleball in Mumbai. The actor, donning black track pants accompanied by a vibrant red T-shirt, showcased his sporting prowess. A video capturing this lively moment surfaced on an Instagram account dedicated to paparazzi content.

Notably, Aamir Khan was joined by fellow actor Fatima Sana Shaikh, and the duo formed a formidable team, adding an extra layer of excitement to the game. Sana was seen in a casual grey t-shirt teamed with black shorts.

Fatima’s link-ups with Aamir Khan

Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh, known for her notable collaborations with Aamir Khan in films like “Dangal” and “Thugs of Hindostan,” recently addressed the persistent rumors linking her romantically with the renowned actor and even speculations about their marriage. In a candid revelation, she admitted that she was initially affected by such reports, finding them disturbing. However, over time, Fatima has evolved her approach in dealing with these rumors, no longer feeling the need to provide explanations or clarify her personal life. Her matured stance reflects her growth as an artist, maintaining her focus on her craft while gracefully navigating the intrusive nature of media scrutiny.

Fatima on her relationship with Aamir Khan

Talking to Bollywood Hungama, Fatima said, “I do not feel the need to explain because I feel no matter what you do, people will talk about you… If someone accuses you of something, the first instinct is to come out and tell, ‘Listen, why do you think it is like this?’ If you are an aggressive person, you will attack. If you are a submissive person, even then you will talk about it.”

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Fact check: Aamir Khan still remains the only Indian male actor to have a cover story on TIME magazine
Fact check: Aamir Khan still remains the only Indian male actor to have a cover story on TIME magazine
When Bollywood Celebs Called India ‘Unsafe’
When Bollywood Celebs Called India ‘Unsafe’
Birthday Special: What does Aamir Khan feel about Sai Pallavi?
Birthday Special: What does Aamir Khan feel about Sai Pallavi?
Bollywood Personalities Who Were Unlucky In Love Twice
Bollywood Personalities Who Were Unlucky In Love Twice
What does Sai Pallavi feel about Aamir Khan? (Unseen video alert)
What does Sai Pallavi feel about Aamir Khan? (Unseen video alert)
"Ek Se Bhale Do...Do Se Bhale Teen": Why Bollywood Should Take Multi-starrer Movies Seriously With Immediate Effect
"Ek Se Bhale Do...Do Se Bhale Teen": Why Bollywood Should Take Multi-starrer Movies Seriously With Immediate Effect
Latest Stories
Priyanka Chopra talks about another mistreatment she faced in Bollywood
Priyanka Chopra talks about another mistreatment she faced in Bollywood
Kareena’s bold red lips or Anushka’s graceful pink, which would you pick for a day out?
Kareena’s bold red lips or Anushka’s graceful pink, which would you pick for a day out?
IPL 2023: Virender Sehwag praises Mumbai Indians youngster Akash Madhwal after sensational performance against LSG in Eliminator, check out
IPL 2023: Virender Sehwag praises Mumbai Indians youngster Akash Madhwal after sensational performance against LSG in Eliminator, check out
Shweta Tiwari Looks Super Hot In Beige Couture; Palak Tiwari In Love With Flowers
Shweta Tiwari Looks Super Hot In Beige Couture; Palak Tiwari In Love With Flowers
Shah Rukh Khan meets 60-year-old cancer patient over video call, offers financial help
Shah Rukh Khan meets 60-year-old cancer patient over video call, offers financial help
Tiger Nageswara Rao First Look: Ravi Teja's first look impresses fans, check out
Tiger Nageswara Rao First Look: Ravi Teja's first look impresses fans, check out
Read Latest News