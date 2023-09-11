Working with Nushrratt Bharuccha in Akelli was a fantastic experience: Nishant Dahiya

Nishant Dahiya, who gained fame for his portrayal of Roger Binny in Kabir Khan’s Hindi film ’83, recently delighted audiences as Rafiq in the movie Akelli. In an exclusive conversation with IWMBuzz.com, Nishant spoke about the success of the movie, the transformation of the role, and more. Read on.

How do you and your family feel after the success of Akelli?

My family and I are doing well following the success of Akelli. Personally, I don’t allow the outcome of a film to affect me too much, whether it’s a hit or a miss. I remain pretty much the same, and my family treats me just as they did before. What truly brings me happiness is the creative satisfaction from my work and the recognition that accompanies it. To me, the success or failure of a film doesn’t hold more significance than that.

How did this role come to you?

I got the opportunity for this role through Vicky Sidana, whom I had met a few times in the past for other projects that didn’t materialize. When he approached me for this film, I was in Delhi, and he gave me a brief overview of the character. Intrigued by the concept, I had a detailed narration with our director Pranay over a video call that same day and was instantly drawn to his vision. Everything fell into place quickly, and within a day, we had finalized the project. Despite my busy schedule, the team was accommodating with the dates, and I’m grateful that it all worked out.

What motivated you to accept this role?

What compelled me to say yes to the role of Rafiq was primarily the character’s simplicity. It was a unique opportunity for me because I hadn’t portrayed such an unassuming and everyday person on screen before. This aspect of Rafiq’s character resonated with me because it felt closer to who I am as a person in real life. While as an actor, you often come across roles that you find creatively exciting and challenging, Rafiq was different. It wasn’t just about the artistic aspect; it was a decision that resonated with my core being. It felt like a part of me, something that came directly from my heart rather than a calculated choice from my mind. So, saying yes to playing Rafiq was a heartfelt decision, one that felt genuine and true to who I am.

What was it like working with Nushrratt Bharuccha?

Working with Nushrratt was a fantastic experience. We had a great rapport on set and enjoyed a warm working relationship. Nushrratt has a lively presence on set, and we often shared inside jokes that added to the fun. What I particularly appreciated was her professionalism – she was punctual, dedicated, and always prepared for her scenes. It’s truly enjoyable to collaborate with an actor who approaches their work with passion and a commitment to delivering their best performance.

Do you have any interesting behind-the-scenes stories to share?

During our shoot in Uzbekistan, we encountered unique challenges. I had my makeshift vanity, which was a converted van with a couch inside. The driver and I spent a lot of time chatting when I wasn’t filming. Communication was a major hurdle since very few locals understood English; they primarily spoke Russian or Uzbek. I vividly remember a trip to a department store where I struggled for an hour to find body moisturizer. I approached at least ten people, attempting various ways to convey my request, but no one understood me due to the language barrier. Shooting in Uzbekistan had its moments of interest, frustration, and even odd humor, all thanks to the communication challenges we faced.

Did you have to undergo any physical transformations for your role in Akelli, similar to what you did for 83?

In terms of physical changes for my role in Akelli, it wasn’t as significant as it was for previous films like Raat Akeli Hai and 83. For Akelli, I focused on feeling the character rather than drastically altering my body. I maintained a simple, common man’s physique, cutting back on heavy workouts to better embody Rafiq, who leads a typical 9-to-5 life. Essentially, it was about creating a physical presence that resonated with the character’s simplicity and the lifestyle he led, something many of us can relate to.

Which is the closest and favourite character among all the roles you have played to date?

It’s quite challenging for me to single out one character. To me, once I’ve portrayed a character, they become a part of me in a way. It’s like they’re my children, each with their unique qualities and backgrounds. You can’t really differentiate and say you love one more than the other. After working on these characters, they all hold a special place in my heart, and it’s hard for me to categorize or rank them in terms of preference. Each one was a unique experience and contributed to my growth as an actor.

Who is your favourite actor, and do you have a dream role?

One of my all-time favourite actors is the late Irrfan Khan. I admired him immensely. As for a dream role, if we’re talking about Hollywood films, I’d love to take on Christian Bale’s character from “American Psycho.” In Bollywood, I’ve always been fascinated by Mr. Amitabh Bachchan’s character in “Deewaar.” That would certainly be a dream role for me.