Yami Gautam Adds Yet Another Feather In Her Cap; Wraps Up Shoot For An Important Film

Actress Yami Gautam has been blessed with the best of work in recent times!! The actress who is known for films like Uri: The Surgical Strike, Ginny Weds Sunny etc, had a flurry of her films doing really well. A Thursday which was an OTT film did well and Yami won a lot of appreciation for her unique role. Dasvi saw Yami in a new avatar, and she was entertaining to the core. Lost and Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga made her position stronger. And her recent release OMG2 really showcased the fact that Yami is there to entertain and strike a chord with her powerful portrayals. Well, today’s post and article mention that the winning streak of Yami Gautam continues!! Yami has posted about her recent film being wrapped up. She seems quite excited about this film.

From her post, we can get to understand that the film was shot in Kashmir. She also talks about the opportunity she got through the film shoot to take blessings of the divine Mata Kheer Bhawani at Tulmulla.

She asks her fans to wait for the massive announcement of the film. She thanks the local people, security and authorities in Kashmir for being the perfect hosts throughout the shoot schedule.

She writes on social media,

Wrapped up one of the most important films of my career!

Thank you to the entire Direction, Production team and our wonderful crew at #B62Studios ❤️

Thank you to the local people, security forces and authorities in Kashmir who took such brilliant care of us throughout the schedule. Thank you to the entire staff of The Lalit Grand Palace Srinagar for making us feel like home. 🍁

Also had the great fortune of taking blessings of the divine Mata Kheer Bhawani at Tulmulla.

Hope we are able to entertain our audience to the fullest with this mammoth of a film.

Announcement soon 🙏🏻

Seems like yet another feather in the cap role for Yami Gautam in this film!! Are you all excited, folks?