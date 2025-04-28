Bollywood’s Thoughtful Flops: Why Depth Alone Can’t Save Cinema

Heavy doses of intellectualism do not take us anywhere. It’s something we all learn the hardest way, and we are all still learning and probably willing to add more years to this learning.

I came across a quote a few days back ‘Water that is too pure has no fish,’ and therefore it starts to become detrimental. While that remains a realisation for oneself, I often find this being instrumental in the rising dilemma of what art to showcase and what not.

For does the world practise art anymore? Or instead practise ‘content?’ Content Creators, Content Writers; does the world not ‘really’ find anything obnoxious about these terms?

Commercially, no?

But what my child-like self thinks is that maybe that is why films meant to leave a scar on your mind, to pierce your perspective, could not make a mark. Depth scares you. Truth rips you apart. And we are not yet ready to face the mirror. Saying that, here is a list of films that were fantastic enough to earn a ground for its craft but failed. However, it’s to say not all of them were ‘grand’ and therefore could not mark the nail.

Laal Singh Chaddha

Aamir Khan’s ambitious remake of Forrest Gump was supposed to be an emotional epic, a nostalgic journey through India’s modern history. Despite its soulful intent, the film underperformed. While it aimed to reflect innocence and kindness in a cynical age, its narrative style and emotional tone failed to connect with a broader audience. Here, depth was not the issue—delivery was.

An Action Hero

This was Bollywood’s rare attempt at a meta-action comedy with satirical undertones. Ayushmann Khurrana shined in a cleverly written role that poked fun at media sensationalism and celebrity culture. Yet, despite critical love, it failed to translate into numbers. The film’s wit was too niche for the mass audience and lacked the commercial bite to carry its cleverness across.

Bheed

Bheed was bold. Anubhav Sinha recreated the haunting visuals of India’s COVID-19 lockdown, drawing disturbing parallels to the 1947 Partition. Its monochrome palette and fearless commentary on class and caste were powerful. But what we feel is that the mainstream cinema was not very ready for a concept like Bheed. Sometimes, being honest in cinema isn’t enough; somewhere, we might have to create a bridge between our complex intellect and the contemporary.

Shamshera

Here was Ranbir Kapoor in a double role, riding through dusty valleys with vengeance in his eyes. Shamshera was pitched as a grand spectacle, but poor writing, dated execution, and confused direction buried its potential. It tried to be thoughtful and massy—but ended up being neither.

Gulmohar

A quiet, heartfelt drama about a family on the verge of leaving their ancestral home, Gulmohar earned praise among viewers for its emotional nuance and restrained performances. Yet its release on OTT and low-key promotion meant it never got the attention it deserved. It’s a classic case of a beautiful film that floated under the radar—proof that even the most well-made stories need visibility and buzz.

Afwaah

With Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Bhumi Pednekar, Afwaah attempted a sharp social thriller about fake news and mass hysteria. It was relevant, potent—and unfortunately, a disaster at the box office. On day one, it didn’t even make ₹10 lakh, as reported by OTTPlay. A strong message, timely theme, and talented cast couldn’t save it from becoming one of the quietest flops of the year.

India Lockdown

Madhur Bhandarkar’s India Lockdown attempted to capture the chaos, helplessness, and inequality that surged during the 2020 lockdown. The effort was sincere, the subject potent. The film however remained sentimentally uneven, falling short in execution despite moments of sharp resonance. It’s the kind of film you admire more for intent than impact—good on paper, scattered in practice.

Lost

Yami Gautam plays a fierce crime journalist chasing a missing-person case that unfolds into a larger political story. Lost wanted to tackle themes of truth and disinformation, but its narrative lacked urgency. Despite a vital core, the film never quite found its footing.

Jhund

Helmed by Nagraj Manjule and led by Amitabh Bachchan, Jhund was a biographical sports drama with a big heart. It told the inspiring real-life story of a coach who turns slum kids into footballers. It was noble but too subdued for a genre that often demands energy and upliftment.

Mission Raniganj

Akshay Kumar brought the tale of a heroic mining rescue to screen, portraying the real-life Jaswant Singh Gill with sincerity. The story had all the ingredients for a compelling patriotic thriller. Lack of buzz, uneven pacing, and fatigue with formulaic biopics didn’t help.

These films dared to dig deeper, to stir thought instead of just thrill—but depth alone couldn’t guarantee resonance. In the end, cinema still walks the fine line between art and acceptance, intellect and impact. What are your thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.