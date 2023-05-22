Zara Hatke Zara Bachke: Sara Ali Khan's 'moment of joy' with Vicky Kaushal

Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal are grabbing the love and attention of one and all right now as they are all coming up with a new movie titled Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. Come, let's check out the latest that's happening at their end and how

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan are two of the finest and talented young actors in the Indian entertainment industry at present. While Vicky Kaushal has struggled his way to the top after a lot of hard work and consistent efforts, dedication and passion, Sara Ali Khan, on the other hand, was blessed with a wonderful opportunity by Karan Johar where she got to become a part of Simmba alongside Ranveer Singh. However, prior to that, Sara Ali Khan made her debut with late Sushant Singh Rajput starrer “Kedarnath” and well, the movie proved to be the ideal start that she would have liked in the professional space. On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal became part of movies like Uri: The Surgical Strike and others that helped him become the sensation that he is today. Both of them are all set to be a part of an upcoming movie together.

Check out the latest that’s happening at Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan’s end:

Well, right now, Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan have slowly and steadily begun the promotions of their upcoming film ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’. The movie is backed by Maddock Films and it is directed by Laxman Utekar. Right now, both Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan are seen having a blast on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show and well, we are loving the vibe indeed. Come check out –

