ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Editorial

As Mughal-e-Azam Turned 63 On August 5, Here Is Looking At Lataji’s Iconic Song Pyar Kiya Toh Darna Kya

K Asif’s Mughal-e-Azam featured one of composer Naushad’s most accomplished music scores of all times. The indomitable Lata Mangeshkar toplined the soundtrack with imperishable songs like Beqas pe karam kijiye, Mohe panghat pe nandlal, Mohabbat ki jhoothi kahaani pe roye, Humein kaash tumse mohabbat na hoti, Khuda nigehban, and others.

Author: Subhash K Jha
06 Aug,2023 16:28:31
As Mughal-e-Azam Turned 63 On August 5, Here Is Looking At Lataji’s Iconic Song Pyar Kiya Toh Darna Kya 840960

K Asif’s Mughal-e-Azam featured one of composer Naushad’s most accomplished music scores of all times. The indomitable Lata Mangeshkar toplined the soundtrack with imperishable songs like Beqas pe karam kijiye, Mohe panghat pe nandlal, Mohabbat ki jhoothi kahaani pe roye, Humein kaash tumse mohabbat na hoti, Khuda nigehban, and others.

But Pyar kiya toh darna kya was Lataji’s piece de resistance.

Recalled Lataji, “The response to this particular song was beyond anything we had imagined. Naushad Saab had composed some other very beautiful songs for me in Mughal-e-Azam .We never knew Pyar kiya toh darna kya would become one of the film’s USPs. People went back to see the film over and over again for this song.They showered coins on the screen.”

When I told Lataji that her singing contributed 70 percent to the success of Pyar kiya toh darna kya she disagreed. “I’d credit Madhubala’s beauty and dancing with its success as much as my singing, if not more.”

It is believed that to get the echo effect of the song Naushad made Lataji sing from the bathroom of the recording studio.

Lataji debunked this myth. “There is a false mythology surrounding my rendition of Pyar kiya toh darna kya .That Naushad Saab and I got the echo effect in the song by making me sing in the bathroom of the recording room. No such thing happened. During those days when songs were recorded with a huge live orchestra, the studios were stuffy enough. Singing from the bathroom would have been impossible. People say to get echo effect in the song I went to the bathroom of the recording and studio and sang parts of it from there. That’s all nonsense. We recorded the song like any normal song.”

She was all praise for the composer of Pyar kiya toh darna kya. “ I owe a lot to Naushad Saab. In terms of voice modulation and specially pronunciation of Urdu words, he took keen interest in the way I sang and helped me through difficult Ghazals like Uthaye jaa unke sitam in Andaz and Pyar kiya toh darna kya in Mughal-e-Azam.”

About The Author
Subhash K Jha

Subhash K. Jha is a veteran Indian film critic, journalist based in Patna, Bihar. He is currently film critic with leading daily The Times of India, Firstpost, Deccan chronicle and DNA News, besides TV channels Zee News and News18 India.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
As Kamal Amrohi’s Classic Mahal Gets Re-released On July 27 We Revisit The Film’s Iconic Song Aayega Aanewala 837803
As Kamal Amrohi’s Classic Mahal Gets Re-released On July 27 We Revisit The Film’s Iconic Song Aayega Aanewala
1942: A Love Story, The Untold Story Of How Lataji Put Vinod Chopra In His Place 834087
1942: A Love Story, The Untold Story Of How Lataji Put Vinod Chopra In His Place
5 best Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle duet songs 788652
5 best Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle duet songs
When Lataji Singlehandedly changed The Future Of Playback Singing 781823
When Lataji Singlehandedly changed The Future Of Playback Singing
Kishore Kumar-Lata Mangeshkar Best Romantic Duets 771795
Kishore Kumar-Lata Mangeshkar Best Romantic Duets
Listen To Lata Mangeshkar And Lose Yourself In Melody 756306
Listen To Lata Mangeshkar And Lose Yourself In Melody
Latest Stories
Wink Girl Priya Varrier Looks Magical In White Timeless Ivory Saree; See ASAP 840988
Wink Girl Priya Varrier Looks Magical In White Timeless Ivory Saree; See ASAP
Anushka Sen Makes Birthday Dinner Special With Family; Check Pictures 840964
Anushka Sen Makes Birthday Dinner Special With Family; Check Pictures
Hansal Mehta On Collaborating Again With Sameer Nair 840962
Hansal Mehta On Collaborating Again With Sameer Nair
Carryminati Aka Ajay Nagar Flaunts Haute Gold Avatar, Netizens React 840916
Carryminati Aka Ajay Nagar Flaunts Haute Gold Avatar, Netizens React
#HappyFriendshipDay: I am fortunate to have found a good friend in my husband and teenage daughter: Dalljiet Kaur Patel 840850
#HappyFriendshipDay: I am fortunate to have found a good friend in my husband and teenage daughter: Dalljiet Kaur Patel
#HappyFriendshipDay: My best friends accept me for who I am: Karishma Sawant of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame 840819
#HappyFriendshipDay: My best friends accept me for who I am: Karishma Sawant of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame
Read Latest News