Families Of Singing Legends To Take Legal Action Against AI Vandalism

Legendary singer Mukesh’s son Nitin Mukesh is very worried about what Artificial Intelligence can do to his father’s songs. “There is a vast treasury of my father’s songs out there.Anyone can do anything with it.We must stand together as one voice to combat this menace.”

Several families of distinguished singers and musicians in Filmistan including Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle, Mukesh, Kishore Kumar and R D Burman are seriously contemplating precautionary legal action against such arbitrary appropriation of creative content.

A family member of one of the most prominent music families of Hindi cinema says he is trying to consolidate a collective legal action against AI activities. “Rather than one or the other of us appearing in court as an aggrieved part, we need to cultivate a collective platform to combat this threat(Artificial Intelligence) to the singing and composing legends. You can’t tamper with classics in the guise of technological advancement.”

South India’s legendary singer S. P. Balasubramaniam’s family has set the ball rolling in the impending battle of the popular arts against Artificial Intelligence. SPB’s family taken legal action against the producers and music composer of the Tamil film Keeda Kola for using the great singer’s voice via Artificial Intelligence without the family’s consent.