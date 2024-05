Kishore Kumar Top 5 Superhit Bhakti Bhajans

In the busy and hectic world, connecting with God is the medium to find peace and calmness. And so there are several Bhakti Bhajans made to help people find peace in daily life just by listening to these holy songs. The impact of these songs doubles when listening to the legendary playback singer Kishore Kumar. He has sung beautiful Bhakti Bhajans in his music career. Here are top 5 Bhakti Bhajans.

1) He Re Kanhaiya From Chhoti Bahu

Hey re kanhaiyaaa,

kisko kahega tu maiyya,

jisne tujhko janam diya ke,

jisne tujhko palaa kanhaiyaaaa,

kisko kahega tu maiyya

2) Aao Kanhai Mere Dham

Apno ko kab hey sham

Apno ko kab hey sham

Mukh dikhlaoge

Aise mein aaye na fir kab aaoge

3) Krishna Krishna Bolo From Naya Din Nai Raat

Krishna krishna krishna

Radhe radhe krishna krishna

Krishna krishna bolo krishna

Radhe radhe krishna krishna

Krishna krishna krishna

Radhe radhe krishna krishna

4) Murti Ganesh Ki

Murti ganesh ki andar daulat desh ki

Murti ganesh ki andar daulat desh ki

Logo dekho dhyan se puchho is beiman se

Kya chakkar hai

Haa aaj hamari takkar hai

5) Jai Bholenath Jai Ho Prabhu From Kunwara Baap

Jay bholenath jay ho prabhu sabse jagat mein ooncha hai tu

is dar se chhota-bada koi na khaali gaya

par khaali hai aanchal mera