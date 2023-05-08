Bollywood Personalities Who Were Unlucky In Love Twice

We admire a lot of Bollywood celebrities and always assume their lives to be the perfect ones. However, while one side of Bollywood is about eternal love stories, the other is about short-lived love stories. We all know when a marriage ends, it is quite heartbreaking. However, there have been quite a few actors who have been unlucky in love twice. These popular personalities of Bollywood have experienced two failed marriages. Check below!

Aamir Khan: Before his Blockbuster entry in Hindi Movies, Aamir married his teenage love, Reena Dutta, in 1986, but they divorced later in 2002. During the all-time favorite Hindi movie Lagaan, Aamir fell in love with assistant director Kiran Rao and decided to marry in 2005. However, Aamir and Kiran announced their divorce on July 3, 2021, after 15 years of marriage.

Sanjay Dutt: The Bollywood actor also had two wives before he tied the knot to his current lady love, Manyata, in 2008. Sanju Baba’s first wife was Richa Sharma, who died in 1996 from a brain tumor. In 1998, Sanjay Dutt married Rhea Pillai, a model, he divorced in 2005. He is married to Manyata and has two adorable little twins.

Karan Singh Grover: The popular Bollywood actor, once TV’s heartthrob, is married thrice. On 2 December 2008, Karan married Indian TV actress Shraddha Nigam in a Punjabi wedding ceremony. The marriage did not last long, and within 10 months of their marriage, the couple got divorced in 2009. In 2005, Karan met Jennifer Winget. They started dating each other while working on the TV show Dill Mill Gayye. On 9 April 2012, the couple married in a Christian wedding style. Within a year of their marriage, problems started arising between the two, and in 2012, the couple divorced. In 2015, Karan was paired opposite Bipasha Basu in the film ‘Alone.’ Soon, they became friends and fell in love with each other. On 30 April 2016, Bipasha and Karan tied the knot in a Bengali wedding style.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra: 3 Idiots producer’s first marriage was with a film editor Renu Saluja, and his second wife was Shabnam Sukhdev, the daughter of a short-film maker. Both of his marriages ended in a divorce. Vidhu then met his third wife, writer and film critic Anupama Chopra, and the two instantly fell in love. They got married in 1990.

Kishore Kumar: The legendary singer, referred to as Kishore Da, was married four times. He first tied the knot with Ruma Guha Thakurta in 1950. Their marriage lasted eight years, after which Kishore Da married the silver-screen beauty Madhubala in 1960. This union ended after nine years with Madhubala’s sad demise. Kishore Kumar’s third wife was yet another Bollywood actress, Yogeeta Bali. Their marriage lasted for a short time span of two years. In 1980, Kishore Da again fell in love with Leena Chandavarkar, another young Bollywood actress. Their union saw an end after the sad demise of Kishore Da.

Lucky Ali: His first wife was Meaghan Jane McCleary, from New Zealand, who acted in Ali’s hit music video ‘O Sanam’. The couple has two kids. His second wife, Inaya, also has two kids with him. Lucky Ali married for the third time in 2010 to a British model, Kate Elizabeth Hallam, and the two also have a son. The talented man once said, “I’m not suited for one marriage.”

Siddharth Roy Kapur: Not many know Vidya Balan is Siddharth’s third wife. His first wife was his childhood friend, while his second marriage was to a television producer from whom he separated in 2011. The popular personality of Bollywood then tied the knot with the industry’s bold and beautiful Vidya Balan in a Punjabi-Tamilian mix wedding in December 2012.

Kamal Haasan: The actor had his first marriage in 1978 to the classical singer Vani Ganapathy. The couple didn’t have any kids and got separated 10 years later. Kamal then married the actress Sarika with whom he had two children- Shruti Haasan and Akshara Haasan. But this marriage didn’t last forever, and the couple divorced in 2004.

Vinod Mehra: The actor, considered the heartthrob of the Hindi film industry in the 1970s and 1980s, married thrice. Vinod’s first marriage was an arranged one with Meena Broca. The couple divorced due to trust issues because of Vinod’s alleged affair with the other actresses. He then married the actress Bindiya Goswami, and even this knot eventually broke. His last and third marriage to Kiran lasted until his death in 1990. The couple had a son and daughter- Soniya Mehra and Rohan Mehra.

Neelima Azeem: Her first marriage was with the veteran actor Pankaj Kapur in 1975, lasting until 1984, 3 years after Shahid Kapoor was born. Her second marriage was with the actor Rajesh Khattar from 1990 to 2001. The couple has a son- Ishaan Khattar. Neelima’s third marriage to Raza Ali Khan lasted only five years (2004-2009).

Kabir Bedi: The veteran actor didn’t marry thrice but four times. His first marriage was with Bengali dancer Protima Bedi from 1969 to 1974. Kabir’s second marriage was with British-born fashion designer Susan Humphreys. The couple divorced later, and then he married TV presenter Nikki in the 90s, and even that didn’t last long. His fourth marriage finally happened with Parveen Dusanj at the age of 71.

