Rubel Das Proves His Versatility by Singing Kishore Kumar’s Classic Hit

Rubel Das, known for his impressive acting and dancing skills, has proven his versatility by showcasing his singing talent. On Kishore Kumar’s birthday, Rubel sang the legendary singer’s classic hit “Khaike Paan Banaraswala” from the film Don. The event was held at Technician Studio, where Rubel was joined by his co-star Pallavi Sharma, who plays the role of Parna in the serial Neem Phooler Modhu.

Rubel’s performance was met with applause and admiration from the audience, and the video of his song has gone viral on social media. Netizens have praised Rubel’s singing skills.

Rubel Das is currently seen in the popular serial Neem Phooler Modhu, which airs at 8 pm on Zee Bangla every night. The serial has been keeping audiences engaged with its interesting twists and turns, and Rubel’s performance has been praised by fans and critics alike. Recently, the serial took a surprising turn when Parna, played by Pallavi Sharma, lost her memory and started thinking she was a college student. This new development has left fans curious and eagerly awaiting what’s next.

Rubel’s singing performance has added another dimension to his talent, and fans are excited to see more of his skills in the future. With his versatility and dedication to his craft, Rubel Das is a talented actor to watch out for in the Bengali entertainment industry.