Kishore Kumar: Here Is A List Of Some Of The Soulful Romantic Hits By The Legendary Singer

For that one person who makes your night sunny dawn and makes you feel all the bushy gushy things. Here are a few tracks for that honey-bunny that will make you fall head over heels with that person all again.

O Mere Dil Ke Chain is one of the best romantic melodies from the king from the movie Mere Jeevan Saathi. This is the one to show your loved one how much you love them.

Pyar Deewana Hota Hai, yes indeed love makes you go crazy and do crazy things. A song that tells you to love is full of madness and makes you go all insane.

Mere Samne Wali Khidki, are you in love with your neighbor? Yes having a neighborhood crush is no big thing. A perfect song to dedicate to.

Neele Neele Ambar Par, when in love everything goes all pink and you feel like being on the clouds. How else could you better relate to love than this song?

Tera Mujhse Hai Pehle yeah…you always feel like being related to your loved one. A relation and link that has kept you two together and will keep for many more lives.

Would you find anyone better than Kishore Kumar to relate to? He is one of the greatest romantic singers we have had.