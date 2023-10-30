Music | Snippets

Kishore Kumar: Here Is A List Of Some Of The Soulful Romantic Hits By The Legendary Singer

Romantic hits by romantic guru Kishore Kumar that will get you in a bubble filled with love

Author: IWMBuzz
30 Oct,2023 01:15:43
These Kishore Kumar's songs having a million views! Can you guess them?

For that one person who makes your night sunny dawn and makes you feel all the bushy gushy things. Here are a few tracks for that honey-bunny that will make you fall head over heels with that person all again.

O Mere Dil Ke Chain is one of the best romantic melodies from the king from the movie Mere Jeevan Saathi. This is the one to show your loved one how much you love them.

Pyar Deewana Hota Hai, yes indeed love makes you go crazy and do crazy things. A song that tells you to love is full of madness and makes you go all insane.

Mere Samne Wali Khidki, are you in love with your neighbor? Yes having a neighborhood crush is no big thing. A perfect song to dedicate to.

Neele Neele Ambar Par, when in love everything goes all pink and you feel like being on the clouds. How else could you better relate to love than this song?

Tera Mujhse Hai Pehle yeah…you always feel like being related to your loved one. A relation and link that has kept you two together and will keep for many more lives.

Would you find anyone better than Kishore Kumar to relate to? He is one of the greatest romantic singers we have had.

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

Comment Box

Related Post

Will Kishore Kumar’s Biopic Ever Be Made? 860941
Will Kishore Kumar’s Biopic Ever Be Made?
Lalit Pandit Exclusively On His Association With Lataji 856174
Lalit Pandit Exclusively On His Association With Lataji
When Lataji Spoke About Kishore Kumar’s Loneliness 842364
When Lataji Spoke About Kishore Kumar’s Loneliness
Flashback: Here’s Why Kishore Kumar Quit Abhimaan After Two Songs 837914
Flashback: Here’s Why Kishore Kumar Quit Abhimaan After Two Songs
Bollywood Personalities Who Were Unlucky In Love Twice 805026
Bollywood Personalities Who Were Unlucky In Love Twice
What is Ranbir Kapoor's secret connection with legendary Kishore Kumar? 777946
What is Ranbir Kapoor’s secret connection with legendary Kishore Kumar?

Latest Stories

This is what Divyanka Tripathi does after workout, watch 817234
This is what Divyanka Tripathi does after workout, watch
Check Out: Tara Sutaria's Favorites 820044
Check Out: Tara Sutaria’s Favorites
Kajal Aggarwal Buys Dream Home, Performs 'Grah Pravesh ' Puja With Family 865245
Kajal Aggarwal Buys Dream Home, Performs ‘Grah Pravesh ‘ Puja With Family
Niti Taylor To Surbhi Jyoti: Style Every Mood In Black Outfits, Take Cues 865221
Niti Taylor To Surbhi Jyoti: Style Every Mood In Black Outfits, Take Cues
World Cup 2023: India Wins From England By 100 Runs, Bowlers Play Major Role 865288
World Cup 2023: India Wins From England By 100 Runs, Bowlers Play Major Role
Rashmika Mandanna Is A Travel Enthusiast, Here's Proof 865216
Rashmika Mandanna Is A Travel Enthusiast, Here’s Proof
Read Latest News