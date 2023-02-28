Ranbir Kapoor is one of the finest and most admired actors and performing artistes in the Hindi film fraternity. The actor has been quite literally on top of his game right from the very beginning of his career in the year 2007 and from there onwards, things have truly been wonderful and hunky-dory for him in every way possible. Although he didn’t get the kind of success he would have ideally desired for in his debut movie, it didn’t stop him from eventually conquering hearts and making everyone feel mesmerized with his presence. His swag game is quite literally lit and that’s why, come what may, he will always be rated highly as one of the finest actors in the country in today’s time. He might not be on social media platforms. However, it doesn’t stop him from being viral on internet.

Right now, Ranbir Kapoor is currently gearing up for his next movie aka “Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar” alongside Shraddha Kapoor and well, he’s currently in a promotional spree doing everything best possible from his end to connect with netizens on the same. Amidst all this, during a recent promotional event in Kolkata, he revealed that he’s been working on the biopic of Kishore Kumar for as long as 11 years. However, he’s yet to be 100% sure on the execution process. Well, here’s hoping that he gets clarity soon on the matter.

