Ranbir Kapoor Sparks Curiosity Recreating Raj Kapoor’s ‘Awara Hoon’ Avatar

Ranbir Kapoor needs no introduction! He is the charming boy of Bollywood whose aura is just irresistible. Whether he takes up the role of Barfi from Barfi or Sanjay Dutta from Sanju, he gives his all to make the character appear lively. This time, he has surprised fans with his new avatar, recreating the iconic Raj Kapoor ‘Awara Hoon’ look, which has also sparked curiosity among viewers.

Ranbir got snapped in town today in a whole new avatar that has sparked curiosity. On the Instagram post by Yogen Shah, Ranbir is stepping out of his vanity van, recreating the iconic Raj Kapoor’s ‘Awara Hoon’ character wearing a black suit, black hat, small mustache, clean shave and holding a bamboo with a towel-wrapped potli. Ranbir’s look was instantly recognized by paparazzi, who called him ‘Awaraa Hoon.’ Ranbir also couldn’t hold his smile, hinting at something special that the actor is preparing for.

Ranbir Kapoor is the grandson of legendary filmmaker and actor Raj Kapoor. The Late Raj Kapoor is known as the Showman in Bollywood, and to date, people recognize his contribution to the entertainment business.

Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in the film Animal, alongside Rashmika Mandanna, which became a box office hit despite mixed reviews from fans and followers. In contrast, the actor will next appear in the upcoming film Ramayana.