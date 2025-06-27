Asha Bhosle Pays Emotional Tribute at R.D. Burman’s Home on His Birth Anniversary

Today is the birth anniversary of Rahul Dev Burman (R.D. Burman), one of the best and revolutionary composers of Hindi film music. On this special occasion, his wife and famous singer Asha Bhosle ji visited his house and paid tribute. Asha ji looked very emotional in the video shared on Instagram, where she remembered an old companion, friend and music partner.

The pair of R.D. Burman and Asha Bhosle was very famous not only in personal life but also in music. Both of them gave many superhit songs together and performed together on stage many times. However, the beginning of their relationship was not easy. Rahul’s mother was against this relationship, but after a long relationship, both of them got married in 1980. This was the second marriage for both.

Rahul, who was six years younger than Asha ji, divorced his first wife Rita Patel in 1971. Even after marriage, they did not live together in the last years of their lives, but music always kept both of them together.

R.D. Burman is known as the most innovative and modern music director of Indian cinema. He composed music for a total of 331 films from the 1960s to the 1990s. The songs composed by him gave a new form to Hindi film music, in which a unique combination of Western beats, Indian classical and folk was seen.

Although there came a time in his career when he stopped getting work, he did not give up. His music style is loved by the youth today as much as it was during his time.

Today when Asha Bhosle ji visited R.D. Burman’s house to remember him, it was not just a tribute but it was a remembrance of the golden era of music that they created together.

“Some relationships may change with time, but they always remain alive in the tunes.”

Every year music lovers remember him on his birth anniversary, but this time Asha ji’s simplicity and emotionality touched everyone’s hearts.

Pancham da will be immortal.

