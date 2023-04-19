Indian popular singer Asha Bhosle is also an entrepreneur. She has earned a huge name, fame, and money in her career. Among which restaurants business is one. She has 15 restaurants in different countries, states, and places. So let’s look at her restaurants globally from Dubai to Birmingham.

1) Dubai

Asha Bhosle’s restaurant Asha’a in Dubai is located near the bank of the River Nile. The Contemporary Indian Restaurant is built beautifully with posters and paintings of legends of that era. The amazing sitting area, yummy and healthy food, with the moody lighting makes one revisit the place.

2) Mumbai

The Mumbai brand of Asha’s Kitchen is on Mira Road. It is an affordable and quality food hub for people. And it’s a common choice of Priyanka Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan, and other actors in Bollywood.

3) Birmingham, UK

Asha Bhosle’s restaurant chain also includes the city of Birmingham in the UK. Surprisingly Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise enjoyed different delicacies from the restaurant. Firstly he enjoyed Chicken Tikka Masala and ordered Saag Paneer and Mint Cauliflower.

In an interview a couple of years ago, Asha Bhosle revealed that she owns 15 restaurants globally. Asha Bhosle already operates 10 restaurants in the United Arab Emirates (Dubai and Abu Dhabi), Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, Egypt, and the United Kingdom. Also, she expressed, “We also have an aggressive expansion plan for the UK and Gulf region.”

