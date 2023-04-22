ADVERTISEMENT
Music | Celebrities

Asha Bhosle Will Get Honoured With This Prestigious Award, Check Out

Asha Bhosle is all set to add a new prestigious award to her awards collection

Author: Aarti Tiwari
22 Apr,2023 16:30:25
Asha Bhosle Will Get Honoured With This Prestigious Award, Check Out

Asha Bhosle is a famous classical singer. Being in the industry for years and creating dozens of songs that moved the audience Asha Bhosle is a legend. Undoubtedly for her fantastic voice and music, she has gathered many accolades in her name. And yet again, the singer is all set to receive another prestigious accolade. Read more to find out.

Asha Bhosle will receive the prestigious award Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award. This honorary award was established by the Mangeshkar family in memory of the legendary late singer Lata Mangeshkar. Reportedly the award function will take place on 24th April on their father’s death anniversary. Asha Bhosle, the younger sister, will receive the honour.

Asha Bhosle Awards Collection

Asha Bhosle is a fantastic singing artist. Undoubtedly she has a vast collection of awards. Some of her prestigious awards include a Filmfare award in 1968 and another in 1969. Then she continued to win three Filmfare Awards in 1972, 1973, and 1974. She also won National Awards in 1981 and 1987. Also, an IIFA Award in 2011.

Asha Bhosle Songs

Some of Asha Bhosle’s top songs include Dhoop Mein Nikla Na Karo, Pyar Hamara Amar Rahega, Le Gayi, Radha Kaise Na Jale, Chalo Bulawa Aaya Hai, Kitaben Bahut Si, Sharara etc.

Thank you. Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Dubai To Birmingham: Asha Bhosle's Lavish Restaurants Globally
Dubai To Birmingham: Asha Bhosle's Lavish Restaurants Globally
Top 5 Melodic Songs Sung For Rekha By Legend Singer Asha Bhosle
Top 5 Melodic Songs Sung For Rekha By Legend Singer Asha Bhosle
5 best Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle duet songs
5 best Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle duet songs
Listen to RD Burman And Asha Bhosle's Romantic Songs
Listen to RD Burman And Asha Bhosle's Romantic Songs
Listen to legendary RD Burman And Asha Bhosle's Romantic Songs
Listen to legendary RD Burman And Asha Bhosle's Romantic Songs
Blast From The Past: I am thankful to all those who are responsible for whatever I am today - Lata Mangeshkar
Blast From The Past: I am thankful to all those who are responsible for whatever I am today - Lata Mangeshkar
Latest Stories
Secret Revealed: Sara Tendulkar's Toned Body
Secret Revealed: Sara Tendulkar's Toned Body
5-Step Secret To Have Flawless Glow Like Neha Kakkar
5-Step Secret To Have Flawless Glow Like Neha Kakkar
"Oopsie", what is Illeana D'Cruz regretting?
"Oopsie", what is Illeana D'Cruz regretting?
Hansika Motwani's way of styling red is to go traditional head-to-toe
Hansika Motwani's way of styling red is to go traditional head-to-toe
Shraddha Kapoor Did These Dedicated Workouts To Slay Her Bikini Look In Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar
Shraddha Kapoor Did These Dedicated Workouts To Slay Her Bikini Look In Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar
Box Office Update: Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan witnesses minor growth, earns 25.75 crores on day 2
Box Office Update: Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan witnesses minor growth, earns 25.75 crores on day 2
Read Latest News