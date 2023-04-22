Asha Bhosle Will Get Honoured With This Prestigious Award, Check Out

Asha Bhosle is all set to add a new prestigious award to her awards collection

Asha Bhosle is a famous classical singer. Being in the industry for years and creating dozens of songs that moved the audience Asha Bhosle is a legend. Undoubtedly for her fantastic voice and music, she has gathered many accolades in her name. And yet again, the singer is all set to receive another prestigious accolade. Read more to find out.

Asha Bhosle will receive the prestigious award Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award. This honorary award was established by the Mangeshkar family in memory of the legendary late singer Lata Mangeshkar. Reportedly the award function will take place on 24th April on their father’s death anniversary. Asha Bhosle, the younger sister, will receive the honour.

Asha Bhosle Awards Collection

Asha Bhosle is a fantastic singing artist. Undoubtedly she has a vast collection of awards. Some of her prestigious awards include a Filmfare award in 1968 and another in 1969. Then she continued to win three Filmfare Awards in 1972, 1973, and 1974. She also won National Awards in 1981 and 1987. Also, an IIFA Award in 2011.

Asha Bhosle Songs

Some of Asha Bhosle’s top songs include Dhoop Mein Nikla Na Karo, Pyar Hamara Amar Rahega, Le Gayi, Radha Kaise Na Jale, Chalo Bulawa Aaya Hai, Kitaben Bahut Si, Sharara etc.

