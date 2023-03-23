Lata and Asha Mangeshkar have dominated the music industry for decades. They stand on their own as entities. When they stand together, they create magic. The sister duo has sung an array of songs from different genre, each with significant style. Here seem to be 5 of the best duets of the two Mangeshkar sisters, that are must-listen for you, read below:

Mann Kyun Behka

The song showcases two women’s desires at the mid of the night, where their lovers come into their thoughts leading to their erotic urges. The song not only showcases a timeless romance on the screen but also it celebrates the nuances of sisterhood and what beauty it brings in.

The lyrics go:

Man kyon behka re behka

Man kyon behka re behka aadhi raat ko

Bela mehka ho

Bela mehka re mehka aadhi raat ko

Pake Akeli Mohe Chhed

A classic equation between the Mangeshkar sisters made this song a chartbuster in the 80’s. The song still happens to be one of the most iconic creations by RD Burman. The song pokes fun, the blast and the joy two singers had while composing. The song is from the movie Jail Yatra.

Chhap Tilak Sab Chhini

A classic song that every old school millennial lover can relate to. A beautiful song that prompts your love for your beloved and the passion it comes within. The Mangeshkar sisters made the song a wholesome experience to binge listen.

The lyrics go: Apni chhap banayike

Jo mai pi ke paas gayi

Apni chhap banayike

Jo mai pi ke paas gayi

Jab chhap dekh piu ki

So mai apni bhul gayi

Main Chali Main Chali

The song from the movie Padosan still happens to be a chartbuster amongst the music buffs. A classic one sung by the Mangeshkar sisters. It has the pulp, the groove, the joy and the fun.

The lyrics go: Mai chali mai chali

Dekho pyaar ki gali

Muje roke naa koyi

Mai chali mai chali

Koi Ayega

The song is celebrated as one of the classic duets sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle. The song is from the movie Professor. It became a chartbuster in the 1960’s and still is one of the most loved numbers amongst the music buffs in the country.