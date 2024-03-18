How Asha Bhosle Created A Hungama For Kangana Ranaut In Queen

One of the pleasures of watching Queen is when we get to see Kangana Ranaut freaking out on the dance floor to the sound of Asha Bhosle’s cabaret number Hungama ho gaya.

The track was originally filmed on yesteryears’ bombshell Bindu in the 1973 film Anhonee.Getting it for Kangna Ranaut in Queen was not an easy task.Apparently the producers Phantom and Viacom 18 had to pay Rs 1.25 crores to the music company Saregama to get the rights of the song that has acquired an iconic status over the years.

And the rights to use the song were extendable only within the film. The makers of Queen cannot use the number to promote the film on any medium.

Says Queen director Vikas Behl, “I was very sure I wanted Hungama ho gaya in Queen for Kangna. I didn’t care how we got it. I just had to have it. It occurs when Kangana’s character is far away from home and she bursts into an impromptu dance on hearing the song. I needed that surge of excitement in an old song.I got what I needed in that song composed by Laxmikant-Pyarelal in the film Anhonee.”

Asha Bhosle was very pleased with the way her song was used in Queen. “Pehli baar jab Hungama ho gaya aye toh woh ek mahez cabaret song tthi. Queen elevated the song to the stature of an anthem on women’s empowerment. Waqt waqt ki baat hai.”

The songstress also loved the fact they did not tamper with her voice in Queen. Vikas Bahl insisted on using Asha Bhosle’s original track.

Raveena Tandon who is the Anhonee director Ravi Tandon’s daughter says, “Anhonee was a big musical hit starring my father’s favourite actor Sanjeev Kumar, with chartbusters composed by Laxmikant-Pyarelal. But it was Lataji’s song Buddhu pad gaya palle which was a big hit when Anhonee was released. Nobody paid attention to Ashaji’s Hungama ho gaya when the film released.I used to dance to it when I was a child. Today it’s the darling of the pubs and dance bars.”

After the film’s release Asha Bhosle shocked me.When told that her old cabaret song Hungama ho gaya from the 1973 film Anhonee was rocking the dance floor, she pleaded ignorance .

“I’ve heard the song has been used somewhere.But I was given the impression that it’s a remix with someone else’s voice. Kissne gaya hai?” the songstress asks innocently.

When told that her original voice has been retained Ashaji is surprised.

“My voice?! I am thankful for that. I don’t know in which film it has been used , or who has danced to it . I remember the original song was composed by Laxmikant-Pyarelal and it was shot on Bindu It was a very difficult track to sing,” recalls Ashaji.

When told that the new-age version Hungama ho gaye is part of the film Queen and that Kangna Ranaut has danced to it Ashaji shrugged, “This is a news to me. I hope they’ve used the number well.”

When I wondered aloud why she had not been taken into confidence by the makers of Queen Ashaji had laughed her melodious laughter and said, “This is Hindustan. Yahan par kuch bhi ho sakta hai. I am glad my song has been re-discovered. It has been my misfortune that I’ve frequently found fame in retrospect.Apne waqt mein toh mujhe recognition mili nahin ab mil rahi hai.”