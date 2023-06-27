ADVERTISEMENT
On Rahul Dev Burman’s Birth Anniversary, Some Unknown Facts About The Maestro

Rahul Dev Burman aka RD Burman is undoubtedly one of the most popular and incredible timeless legends in the Indian music fraternity. Well, let's know some unknown facts about him on his birth anniversary

Author: Subhash K Jha
27 Jun,2023 13:16:22
1. Rahul Dev Burman was never taken seriously by his father the legendary Sachin Dev Burman; at least not in Rahul’s early years. When Sachinda’s long-term collaborator Dev Anand wanted to sign RD instead of SD for Hare Rama Hare Krishna, SD stoutly discouraged Dev imploring the actor-producer-director to sign the father as usual. But Dev stuck to his guns. Or shall we say Ganas?

2. The fact is, Rahul ghost-composed some of his father’s popular songs including Roop tera mastana and Mere sapnon ki rani in Aradhana.Earlier the song Sar jo tera chakraye in Guru Dutt’s Pyaasa was also composed by RD. Guru Dutt was so impressed by Sachin Dev’s son that he wanted to sign him for a film. Again, guess where the resistance came from?

3. RD’s first ever independent break as a composer came from comic virtuoso Mehmood in Chote Nawab. RD wanted his life’s first composition to be sung by Lata Mangeshkarji. But there was a hitch: during those days Lataji and RD’s father were not on talking terms . When RD hesitantly approached the Goddess Of Melody she not only agreed to sing for RD, she also consented to break the ice with RD’s father.

4. RD’s first big hit was Nasir Hussain’s Teesri Manzil. The project would not have come to RD if Nasir Hussain had not insisted. The film’s leading man Shammi Kapoor wanted his favourite Shankar-Jaikishan.When Nasir insisted , Shammi agreed to hear “this new eager boy” out. The minute Shammi heard RD’s O mere sona re, he was bowled over

5. RD’s other close friend in the film industry was Rishi Kapoor. RD loved watching Rishi shoot his songs.On the sets of Nasir Husain’s films Hum Kissise Kam Nahin and Zamane Ko Dikhana Hai RD would have lunch with Nasir Hussain and then watch Rishi dance.

About The Author
Subhash K Jha

Subhash K. Jha is a veteran Indian film critic, journalist based in Patna, Bihar. He is currently film critic with leading daily The Times of India, Firstpost, Deccan chronicle and DNA News, besides TV channels Zee News and News18 India.

