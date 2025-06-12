Ballerina Movie Review: Full Of Action, A Treat For Franchise Fans

Ballerina explores Eve Macaro’s journey of revenge in the John Wick universe. The film starts slow but picks up with John Wick’s thrilling entry.

Storyline

The Ballerina film is connected to the John Wick universe and its story revolves around Eve Macaro. In her childhood, Eve runs away with her father from an organisation called Cult. During this time her mother dies. Later her father is also murdered. Winston, the owner of New York’s Continental Hotel, sends her to Ruska Roma, where she trains to become a ballerina and assassin. After 12 years of hard training, Eve sets out to avenge her father’s death. In this journey, she comes to know that her elder sister Lena is also alive and is associated with the cult. In the end, Eve takes revenge on her father’s killer by killing the Chancellor.

John Wick’s Entry

The first part of the film is a bit slow in which the story of the characters, Eve’s childhood, family secrets and her training are shown. But this slow start forms a strong foundation for further action. The real thrill begins when John Wick (Keanu Reeves) enters in the second half. As soon as John Wick comes on screen, the excitement of the audience sitting in the theatre reaches its peak. His presence brings a new twist to the story and Eve’s fight becomes more interesting.

Casting and Performance

Ana de Armas has done an excellent job in the role of Eve Macaro. Along with her, Gabriel Byrne, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Norman Reedus, Angelica Huston, Ian McShane and Keanu Reeves have also played their characters well. Seeing Lance Reddick for the last time in this film makes one emotional. The emotional depth in the film is a little less, but it is full of action.

What to expect

For those viewers who like heavy action films like John Wick, this film is a good experience. The film has tremendous action, less dialogues and family drama. The presence of John Wick makes it even more special for the fans of the franchise. Action lovers can’t miss this.

Rating

3.5/5