Sonic The Hedgehog 3 Review: Blue Blur’s Best Adventure Yet

It’s remarkable to reflect on the journey of the Sonic the Hedgehog film series. About five years ago, when the initial footage for the first film was unveiled, it faced immense backlash due to the poor CGI recreation of the beloved blue hedgehog. The makers, however, took the criticism seriously, reworked the design, and delivered a vastly improved version that immediately resonated with audiences. Few could have predicted that this course correction would not only redeem the film but also pave the way for a successful franchise. Now, with the release of Sonic the Hedgehog 3, the series reaches its pinnacle, presenting what is arguably its finest entry yet.

A rare triumph in the realm of video game adaptations, Sonic 3 stays true to its roots while successfully expanding its narrative. Creating three films that follow a cohesive chronology can often lead to missteps, but the filmmakers have managed to chart a trajectory that grows in scale and ambition without losing its essence. The story feels bigger and better, offering the kind of exhilarating ride fans have come to expect.

Ben Schwartz continues to shine with his stellar voice work as Sonic, injecting life and humor into the character in a way that feels effortless. Yet again, Jim Carrey delivers a tour de force performance, reprising his role as Dr. Robotnik while also taking on the part of Gerald. At 62, Carrey demonstrates an uncanny ability to balance physical comedy with slapstick humor, making it genuinely entertaining rather than over-the-top. The duality he brings to these roles is nothing short of mesmerizing, elevating moments that could have otherwise felt mundane or irritating had they been attempted by anyone else.

Adding to the excitement is the introduction of Keanu Reeves as the voice of Shadow, a casting decision that is as bold as it is brilliant. Known for his understated approach to complex characters, Reeves infuses Shadow with a quiet intensity and strength that perfectly complements the character’s darker, more formidable nature. The dynamic between Sonic, Knuckles (voiced by Idris Elba), and Tails (Colleen O’Shaughnessey) also stands out, providing a balance of humour, camaraderie, and emotional depth that enriches the narrative. Their interactions add levity while ensuring the stakes remain high. Apart from that, the likes of James Marsden, Krysten Ritter, Tika Sumpter and the cameos of Natasha Rothwell and Shemar Moore make sure that the live-action cast keeps up with the CGI creatures.

One of the film’s greatest strengths is its ability to maintain its heart, both figuratively and literally. It deftly ties up loose ends, a critical feat given the ever-increasing stakes and the looming threat of repetitiveness. However, the climax, while thrilling, does falter slightly. Clocking in at just 1 hour and 50 minutes, the film’s runtime feels stretched during the final battle. There are several moments in the last half-hour where the narrative could have concluded organically, but the addition of one twist after another leads to a somewhat cluttered execution.

Despite this minor shortcoming, Sonic 3 firmly establishes itself as the best entry in the franchise to date. It not only raises the bar for future instalments but also hints at a long and prosperous road ahead for the series. The mid-credits and post-credits scenes are tantalizing, making it abundantly clear that the adventures of Sonic and his companions are far from over.

For fans of the series and newcomers alike, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is a must-watch—a film that not only entertains but also proves the enduring appeal of the blue blur. Now, we surely can say, there can never be enough Sonic adventures that get you tired of at least when they are done well.