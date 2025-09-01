Beware Of Baaghi: No Audience Allowed

The trailer of Baaghi 4 has dropped, and it’s already clear — this film offers nothing new. Despite all the noise, slow-motion action, and heavy background music, the teaser feels like an empty shell trying hard to impress. From the looks of it, Baaghi 4 is all style and no substance, and more importantly, it feels like a worn-out copy of the movie Animal.

The entire teaser is drenched in blood, with every character on an unexplained killing spree. There’s too much violence, too much gore, and absolutely no meaning behind it. It’s as if the film has no interest in telling a story — only in showing how much chaos it can fit in each frame. Everyone is either shooting, stabbing, or screaming. There’s no real plot to hold it together.

Tiger Shroff returns as Ronny, but this time, there’s no depth to his rage; it’s worth noting that his past showcases in action films have not earned the best. He’s just angry, running from one fight to another without reason. Sanjay Dutt appears as the villain, but his role seems more about portraying a wild and dangerous image than adding any real depth to the story. Even the new cast members, Harnaaz Sandhu and Sonam Bajwa, are simply reduced to fighters in blood-soaked clothes. There’s no emotional thread, no connection, no real motive — just endless killing.

The trailer tries hard to sell itself with flashy visuals and loud music, but underneath all that, there’s nothing meaty. It feels shallow and over-hyped. The action doesn’t serve the story — it replaces it. By the end of the teaser, viewers are left with only one feeling: exhaustion.

It’s disappointing to see yet another action film that relies only on violence to draw attention. Without purpose or plot, the bloodshed becomes meaningless. Baaghi 4 seems more interested in shocking its audience than moving them. It’s all too Animalish.

The trailer ends, but the mess lingers. What should have been a powerful, emotional revenge drama ends up looking like a chaotic, empty copy of better films that came before it. With a release set for 5 September, one can only hope the final movie proves otherwise — but as of now, Baaghi 4 is not just forgettable. It’s a warning.