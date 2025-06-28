F1 Review: A pulse-pounding ride of triumph

Nope, it isn’t just the roar of the engines that gets you. That apparently lures you to the theatre, but F1 is more than the engine pumps and pomp. F1 hurls the power of teamwork. It hurls fear. It hurls ego death. It hurls legacy. It hurls life.

Brad Pitt once again proves why he is, for what he is! And he encapsulates the deep nuances of triumph. And more, the journey towards your triumph. He quests for purpose, and he finds it, well on the track.

F1, directed by Joseph Kosinski, roars to life as a gripping tale of redemption, legacy, and the unforgiving pursuit of greatness. Brad Pitt leads as Sonny Hayes, a once-electrifying Formula 1 talent whose meteoric rise was cut short by a career-shattering crash in the 1990s.

Thirty years later, he’s pulled back into the high-stakes world of elite racing by the owner of a failing F1 team with one final gamble, Sonny’s return behind the wheel. Paired with a fearless young rookie, Sonny must navigate a ruthless sport that has evolved without him, confronting both personal demons and the relentless demands of speed.

Backed by a powerhouse team of producers including Lewis Hamilton, Jerry Bruckheimer, and Dede Gardner, F1 fuses raw emotion with visceral racing realism. With Apple Studios, Plan B Entertainment, and Jerry Bruckheimer Films at the helm, and global distribution by Apple TV+ and Warner Bros. Pictures, this film promises an adrenaline-fueled, character-driven spectacle.

We see evolution here. What to be found elevating was the cinematography. The camera work places you directly in the cockpit, immersing you in every high-stakes manoeuvre, every bone-rattling g-force, and each razor-sharp decision made at 200 miles per hour. The racing sequences hit the right chords. Delivering heart-pounding tension through daring overtakes, white-knuckle chases, and the visceral thunder of finely tuned engines at full throttle. The action engulfs you, offering an unfiltered view of Formula 1’s chaos, beauty, and danger.

The track is unforgiving, but so is life; what unfolds is a powerful journey built on trust, conflict, and unexpected connections. The race scenes hit hard, with a level of intensity that pulls you deep into every corner and straightaway. You can feel the pressure, the speed, the stakes in every frame. But what makes F1 unforgettable is the emotional weight beneath the noise. It captures the struggle of letting go, the risk of trusting someone else, and the strength it takes to make a change. Even if you’ve never watched a race, this story grabs you. It’s about more than the finish line. It’s about what it costs to get there, and who you have to become along the way.

F1 is a powerful, pulse-pounding ride into the soul of a man who dares to chase unfinished glory on the world’s fastest stage.

IWMBuzz rates it 4 out of 5 stars.