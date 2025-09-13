Is Karnataka’s ₹200 movie ticket cap a progressive step or a populist move?

Imagine taking your family to a movie on a Sunday evening — four tickets, a tub of popcorn, maybe a cold drink or two. Before you know it, you’re out ₹2,000. For many middle-class families, what used to be a simple outing now feels like a luxury. That’s the reality Karnataka seems to be responding to with its decision to cap movie ticket prices at ₹200 across all theatres, including multiplexes.

It’s a move that’s already drawing mixed reactions. Some are cheering it as a progressive reform — a long-overdue step toward making cinema affordable again. Others are calling it shortsighted and populist, warning of ripple effects that could hurt the very industry it claims to help.

There’s no denying the intent behind the policy is noble. Cinema is one of the few cultural spaces that still cuts across class, language, and geography in India. But rising ticket prices have created an invisible barrier, pushing many toward streaming platforms or away from films altogether. By narrowing prices, the government is trying to level the field for regional films, especially Kannada cinema, which often gets sidelined in vogue of high-budget Bollywood or Hollywood releases.

But as with most sweeping reforms, the devil is in the details.

Multiplexes, especially in cities like Bengaluru, aren’t happy. Their business model depends on dynamic pricing and premium experiences — recliner seats, Dolby sound, food courts. ₹200 might work in smaller towns, but in high-rent urban centres, it could hurt margins and force cutbacks. Some theatres may survive by shifting into the “luxury” category that the rules exempt — small, premium screens with 75 seats or fewer — but others won’t have that option.

More importantly, one has to ask: is this the best way to fix the problem? Yes, movies are expensive. But could the same goal — affordability — be achieved through targeted subsidies, tax breaks, or tiered pricing instead of a blanket cap?

At its heart, the move feels like a gesture designed to please the public — and perhaps win a few political points. But good policy isn’t just about popularity. It’s about sustainability. If theatres start shutting down or slashing quality, we may end up solving one problem by creating another.

Karnataka’s ₹200 cap is a conversation starter — and an important one. But for it to be more than a populist headline, the government needs to follow through with smart implementation, industry consultation, and long-term thinking. Because cinema isn’t just entertainment — it’s culture, identity, and, for many, escape. And that deserves more than just applause. It deserves a plan.