Kadak Singh Review: Pankaj Tripathi’s charisma collides in a riveting thriller

Rating: 4 stars

“Kadak Singh,” where financial schemes, memory puzzles, and Pankaj Tripathi’s charisma collide in a riveting thriller.

Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury leads the chaos, crafting a tale that’s not just about solving crimes but navigating the maze of classic storytelling…That is…

Waking up with amnesia and a financial scam to solve – that’s AK Shrivastava’s conundrum, played to perfection by the one and only Pankaj Tripathi.

Well, yes, one can’t name it as a ‘classic’ double narrative script, and it isn’t the intention of the makers either to name it so, I believe… but Kadak Singh gives this lingering, soothing intrigue showdown throughout. It’s the mystery that lies within the coatings of the director’s and Pankaj Tripathi’s wands that gets you!

The film starts with spinning perspectives and invites you to guess who’s in this mind-bending whodunit.

What’s truly impressive is the director’s sleight of hand with minimal sets. A blurry start keeps you guessing, suspecting every character visiting Kadak Singh at the hospital. Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury crafts suspense with finesse, ensuring you’re hooked from the word go.

Sure, you might smell a plot twist early on, but the classic Tripathi hypnosis keeps you stung.

While the plot may drop hints early on, Tripathi’s on-screen charisma makes the guessing game thoroughly enjoyable. “Kadak Singh” is undeniably a Pankaj Tripathi show, and he owns every minute of it. Pankaj Tripathi takes the helm as Kadak Singh, a detective entangled in financial mayhem.

As much as it’s Tripathi’s stage, let’s tip our hats to Jaya Ahsan, Parvathy Thirovothu, and Sanjana Sanghi.

As Naina AK’s girlfriend, Jaya Ahsan, brings grace to the chaos, Parvathy Thirovothu, as Nurse Mimi, becomes Kadak Singh’s aide for the case and his only friend, too! And Sanjana Sanghi, as Sakshi, is this devoted daughter who doesn’t let her belief, faith and love fall off that she has for her strict father, Kadak.

As AK navigates the treacherous waters of a chit-fund scam, the film unveils a sinister plot within his own department. The rogues are on the radar, and the financial intrigue keeps you on the edge. What’s even more impressive is the film’s ability to maintain suspense without letting the narrative slip through the director’s skilled hands.

Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury’s direction is akin to a skilled conductor guiding an orchestra. The pacing, the strategic use of flashbacks, and the manipulation of perspective all contribute to the film’s immersive quality. The suspense is meticulously crafted, allowing the audience to savour each revelation and twist.

As the curtains fall on “Kadak Singh,” we’re left not just with the unravelling of financial mysteries but with a lingering satisfaction.

Every frame of Kadak Singh has an underspin of artistry, and it’s definitely a not-miss for all the cinephiles out there, especially if you are a Tripathi fan.