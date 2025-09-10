Legal Laugh Riot Ahead: Jolly LLB 3 Trailer Raises The Stakes

The much-awaited Jolly LLB 3 promises double the comedy, chaos, and courtroom clashes as both Jollys, Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi—go head-to-head. Directed by Subhash Kapoor and produced by Alok Jain and Ajit Andhare, the film also stars Saurabh Shukla reprising his iconic judge role. Presented by Star Studio18 and line produced by Kangra Talkies, Jolly LLB 3 hits cinemas on 19th September.

The trailer is out now, and we can’t hold our giggles back either. Filled with wit, heated courtroom exchanges, and a showdown fan have yearned for, the third installment of the favourite satirical—or rather legally satirical—flick promises to be bigger, bolder, and much, much crazier.

What immediately grabs attention is the long-anticipated collision of two iconic Jollys — Akshay Kumar’s Jolly Mishra and Arshad Warsi’s Jolly Tyagi. Both bring contrasting energies to the screen, and their constant bickering, one-upmanship, and courtroom antics are a treat to watch. It’s clear this film will lean into the strengths of both actors while turning up the tension in their rivalry.

Saurabh Shukla is back as the eternally exasperated Judge Tripathi, his presence lending that familiar sharp edge to proceedings. All on the trailer is a thick plot filled with legal satire: sphincters in politics, shadowy personal agendas, some odd ethical musings with Akshay Kumar’s character seeming to flirt with the darker shade of it all while joining hands with Gajraj Rao, somewhat murkily cooked up high-stakes, high-fee courtroom antics.

The trailer is slickly put together, with rapid-fire dialogues, punchy editing, and just enough spoilers to make you crave for more! Supporting roles from Huma Qureshi, Amrita Rao, and Seema Biswas are indicators for an emotional plunge and multi-layered storytelling beyond the obvious humour.

Striking a balance once more appears to be the forte of Subhash Kapoor, who manages a blend of trademark witty humour while putting in new dramatic stakes and contemporary social commentary. If the trailer has any say in the matter, Jolly LLB 3 will turn out to be a courtroom comedy with a sharp edge.