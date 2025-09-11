Mannu Kya Karegga? Movie Review: Confusion, Campus, and a Cute Love Story

Cast: Vyom, Saachi Bindra, Kumud Mishra, Vinay Pathak, Charu Shankar, Rajesh Kumar, Brijendra Kala

Director: SsanJay Tripaathy

Rating: 3.5/5

If life had a “confused-but-cute” button, Mannu Kya Karegga would be the perfect example. Sometimes fun, sometimes drama, sometimes a heart-touching emotion—this film is like when a friend suddenly comes with samosas, laughs and jokes, eats your French fries, and then leaves with a profound statement.

The story takes us to the valleys of Dehradun, where Manav “Mannu” Chaturvedi (Vyom) lives – a smart but lost boy who is liked by everyone but does not know where to go in life. Then enters his world Jiya Rastogi (Sachi Bindra), an ambitious and clear-focused girl from Delhi. Jiya and Mannu think differently, but this difference makes their story interesting.

The small moments of the film touch the heart—conversations under the night sky, silent confrontations with parents, or the feeling that comes at the most unexpected time. The film’s heartbeat is its music. Among the nine amazing songs, Humnawa and Fanaa Hua hit the heart and ring in the ears long after the credits.

Mannu weaves a web of lies to impress Jiya—a fake startup, a fake office, and fake success. But his heart and trust are broken when it all comes crashing down. Then, “Don” (Vinay Pathak) enters, a unique professor who shows Mannu the path to Ikigai—his true calling.

The film’s vibe is reminiscent of Wake Up Sid at times—the confusion, humour, and innocence of youth are well portrayed. Vyom has made Mannu innocent and relatable. Sachi Bindra brings confidence and grace to Jiya. Kumud Mishra and Charu Shankar add a deep warmth to the parents’ characters. Vinay Pathak is the soul of the film here—funny, quirky, but full of truth.

Saurabh Gupta and Radhika Malhotra wrote the story with lightness and without overdrama. The cinematography shows Dehradun as a character – the lush green campus, the mountain air, and the narrow lanes.

Ultimately, the film is not just a college romance, but a search for one’s identity and path. When Mannu finally finds a way from “doing nothing” to “doing everything”, it also reminds us – the real journey is about finding yourself.

So the answer to Mannu Kya Karegga is that he finally becomes the most honest version of himself. And that is what the toughest and most lovely startup is all about.

