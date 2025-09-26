Raktabeej 2 Review: A watchable face-off

Raktabeej 2, directed by Shiboprasad Mukherjee, sets its panoramas high, shifting the chronology from Bengal to Bangladesh to essay themes like terrorism, political pandemonium, and covert cross-border missions. It’s an ambitious leap, no doubt, and while the final payoff is solid, the expedition getting there is often uneven and cogitated down by its own excesses.

The film struggles to find its emotive core. There’s a evident attempt to build tension and high-stakes drama, but the storytelling rarely settles prolonged enough to let anything land with real impact. Subplots pile up in the first half, most of which feel undue and take the sting out of what should’ve been a gripping thriller.

Abir Chatterjee takes the lead with his usual composed screen presence, and Mimi Chakraborty does her part, but their chemistry never quite clicks. Their romance feels shoehorned in, more of a detour than a necessary beat in the story. It slows the pacing and doesn’t give the audience much to root for.

Ankush Hazra, however, is the film’s biggest win. Understated yet powerful, he brings a tightly controlled intensity to the role that anchors the climax. The showdown between him and Abir injects real energy into the final act. It’s this face-off that gives the film its edge and justifies the sequel’s existence.

The action sequences are hit or miss. While a few sets pieces show promise, most feel flat and lack the urgency the story demands. Kanchan Mallick’s attempt at comic relief misses the mark entirely, often breaking the tone rather than balancing it.

Technically, the film holds up. The cinematography does capture the scale of the plot, and the production design is solid. But no amount of polish can distract from the choppy writing. The music, while serviceable, doesn’t linger.

Still, Raktabeej 2 isn’t without merit. As you steer to the end, you find it genuinely gripping. If the entire film had been made with the same sharp focus as the climax, it could’ve been something special.

Raktabeej 2 delivers a decent payoff after a shaky build-up. It’s far from flawless, but worth a watch for Ankush Hazra’s performance and a finale that finally finds its pulse.