Review of Aavesham: Fahadh Faasil tugs at our hearts; delivers a top-notch performance in this wholesome entertainer

Aavesham, the recently released Malayalam film, doesn’t rely on a complex storyline. Instead, the Jithu Madhavan’s plot can be summed up in a single sentence: the movie follows three young men as they navigate life at an engineering campus and hostel, dealing with bullying and hazing from their seniors. Their quest for local support and desire for revenge lead them to encounter Ranga, a local gangster, whose influence reshapes their lives. What makes this film a must-watch is its ability to provide pure entertainment, captivating viewers and turning them into die-hard fans of Fahadh Faasil.

The movie is being hailed as Fahadh Faasil’s grand comeback, and it truly lives up to that expectation. Fahadh’s portrayal of Ranga Anna is nothing short of magical, as he breaks new ground in his career. His captivating presence in white attire, along with his mannerisms and genuine innocence, is captured with remarkable authenticity. Ranga’s character in the film is a fascinating blend of confidence and vulnerability, with a quirky and unpredictable mindset that adds to his electrifying persona.

Aju (Hipster), Shanthan (Roshan Shanavas) and Bibi’s (Mithun Jai Shankar), create the situation for Ranga to make his entry. Their intentions are self-serving, but they end up forming an unconventional bond with the gangster. Ranga’s reputation precedes him as he is known to be a polarizing figure – someone you can love, hate, or both, but never ignore.

Throughout the movie, Ranga maintains a seemingly calm and composed demeanor, never resorting to violence or aggression, be it firing a gun or physically assaulting anyone. However, just when we assume that his calmness is just a facade, we witness his exceptional and monumental action skills. The sheer size and magnitude of his actions are truly awe-inspiring, leaving us in complete admiration of his capabilities.

The dynamic duo of Ranga and his trusted right-hand man, Ambaan, is truly a sight to behold. Ambaan’s character is masterfully crafted, and it’s a delight to witness the chemistry between these two individuals. Ranga’s leadership style is evident in the way he affectionately and confidently summons his comrade, Ambaan. Observing their interactions is truly a treat.

The writing in the film is exceptional, despite the thin storyline it has to work with. Every moment is utilized to its fullest potential, resulting in a comedic masterpiece that never fails to entertain. The music is equally impressive, with Sushin Shyam’s compositions packing a powerful emotional punch. The only misstep is the placement of Illuminati in the end credits instead of introducing the character Ranga with it. Nonetheless, the film is a must-watch for anyone who appreciates clever writing and masterful comedy.

The movie revolves around Fahadh Faasil’s eccentricity in his character. His performance is so captivating that it’s hard not to laugh and empathize with him at the same time. Fahadh’s portrayal of Ranga is nothing short of exceptional, and it’s difficult to find adjectives that do justice to his acting skills. The three boys in the movie have done an impressive job, but Mithun stands out as he seems to be Ranga’s favorite son.

Sajin Gopu’s portrayal of Ambaan in the film has been nothing short of sensational. The actor has delivered a remarkable performance in this unusual character, showcasing his range and versatility. One particular scene in which Ambaan flaunts his battle scars and recounts his experiences is simply unforgettable. The chemistry between Fahadh and Sajin on screen is an absolute delight and is undoubtedly one of the major highlights of the movie.

Mansoor Ali Khan as Ranga’s mentor, Reddy is at his super-best, as always!!

The screenplay of the film is well-crafted, with a well-defined plot and engaging dialogues. The editing is seamless and skillfully executed, enhancing the overall quality of the film. The pace at which the story unfolds is perfect, keeping the audience hooked till the end. It adds to the charm of the film, making it an enjoyable and memorable experience.

Aavesham is a delightful movie that is entertaining right from the beginning. It is a heartwarming experience that uplifts your spirits and leaves you feeling good inside. The movie is a perfect blend of action, drama, and emotions that keep you engaged throughout. Overall, Aavesham is a must-watch for anyone who loves a good entertainer that tugs at your heartstrings.

Aavesham gets 4 out of 5 ratings.