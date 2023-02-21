Ennalum Ente Aliya

Rating: * ½

Not everything that comes from Malayalam cinema is worth our attention. This worthless witless comedy should never have been attempted; Perhaps talented actors like Suraj Venjaramood and Siddiqui need to loosen up once in a while.

Suraj has recently been in a lot humourless situations in films that must have been emotionally exhausting. This doesn’t given him the right to inflict this dimwitted vapid comedy on us.It is set in Dubai, though I am not sure how much of it is actually shot in Dubai. Many sequences look fudged or shot in a studio with painted props outside the window suggesting the location rather than actually getting there.

Suraj Venjaramood and Gayathri Arun play Balu and Lakshmi ,a childless couple who decide to “try” and conceive over the weekend. But God, and this dumb charade , have other plans for them. So Balu’s brother-in-law shows up. He is neither annoying nor intrusive. So how then is the couple’s conceived plan aborted?

There is another couple in the neighbourhood(Dubai seems to be shrinking , what with so many Indians populating and copulating in the Gulf country) Karim and Sulu played by veterans Siddiqui and Leena . They are a Muslim couple with a problematic daughter who listens to her blaring music and dances (while her mother throws a fit) and talks to, gulp, boys when her parents are not around.All hell breaks loose when the Muslim couple’s daughter is suspected of eloping with Balu’s brother-in-law.

The plot is waferthin and ill-conceived. Once we know that there is bad blood between the two families there is little story to tell.The jokes are feeble and they rapidly run out of steam . The two male leads do the heavylifting in a laughably lightweight plot. It’s like watching two wrestlers in a bath tub.

The punchline in the plot about the Muslim couple’s elopement fears is shamefully racist and improper. So what if the girl marries an Black African/American at the end? Which century do these clueless humourless clowns belong to? The next time Suraj Venjaramood feels like letting his hair down, he should rush to the nearby salon.