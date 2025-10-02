Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Movie Review: Varun-Janhvi Sparkle in a Glossy Wedding Rom-Com That Plays Too Safe

Rating: 3/5

Dharma Productions films have always been associated with glamour, music, and family drama. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari continues that tradition. The film has grand locations, spectacular wedding sequences, beautiful costumes, and a colorful atmosphere.

The story begins with Sunny (Varun Dhawan) from Delhi, whose life changes when his girlfriend Ananya (Sanya Malhotra) refuses to marry him and gets engaged to Vikram (Rohit Saraf), the heir to a wealthy family. Sunny joins hands with Vikram’s ex-girlfriend Tulsi Kumari (Janhvi Kapoor), and together they create a stir at this destination wedding, which gradually leads to romance and a new relationship.

The story is simple, and similar tracks have been seen in many films. The only difference is that it is presented with contemporary settings and music. The film’s first half is light and fun, but the climax lacks a major emotional punch. This is where the film feels a little weak.

Speaking of performances, Varun Dhawan dominates with energy and comic timing. Janhvi Kapoor has a good screen presence and brings sincerity to her role. Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf fill parts of the story but don’t have much space. In the supporting cast, actors like Maniesh Paul provide light humor.

Technical Aspects: The songs, dances, and locations make the film visually dazzling. The wedding and Holi songs, in particular, captivate. However, the script is a bit loose, and this becomes the biggest negative point.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is a film you can watch with family or friends in a light-hearted mood. It will entertain you with colors and music for two to two and a half hours, but you may not remember much after it ends. For viewers who only watch the film for the fun, wedding atmosphere, and songs, this is a decent weekend entertainer. But if you’re looking for depth and emotion, this film may leave you feeling unfulfilled.

