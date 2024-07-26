Triptii Dimri: All About Sensuality Or There is More To Her?

From being tagged ‘Bhabhi 2’ to the ‘National Crush’ and several other monikers, actor Triptii Dimri would have definitely not seen it coming. A cameo role in the blockbuster film, Animal saw Dimri become an ‘overnight sensation’ (yes, for a change, this fits well) and one of the most sought-after actors in the industry.

Before one would anticipate, Dimri had a truckload of mega films in her kitty, brand collaborations and a social media presence that fans were looking forward to.

Her avatars in the song, Janam and elsewhere in Bad Newz, her then-talked-about nude scene with Ranbir Kapoor in Animal and several other instances have led the constantly scrutinizing fans and common folk to wonder if ‘hotness’ and ‘sensuality’ are the only route that Dimri has taken, and is that the only way to establish yourself in the big leagues! Here’s a piece decoding if there is more to her sensuality, and spoiler alert, there surely is.

The Triptii Dimri Not Many Know Of

The masses might call her with tags the actor might not even approve of but a select few people know what she is capable of. Making her debut with the forgettable Poster Boys, Dimri made a splash with her role in Laila Majnu – a film that now gradually finds more and more love as years pass by. It was enough for director and former lyricist, Anvita Dutt to spot her talent and thus came in two back-to-back projects that cemented Dimri as one of the finest young actors – Bulbbul and Qala.

Showcasing her craft, Dimri was sensational in both these films playing widely different characters and excelling in both. Her role in Qala especially showcased her unparalleled grasp of the craft thus putting her on the map immediately. Qala, that arrived on Netflix in November 2022 subsequently witnessed no release for over a year until her cameo role in Animal became a rage in December 2023.

Choices After That And Her Future

It is easy to be swayed away by the newfound popularity. Still, somehow it seems that Dimri has only chosen projects that have appealed to her and more so, that showcases her versatility.

The ongoing conversation surrounding Dimri only showing her sensual side on-screen stems from her sequence in Animal and the love-making scenes in Bad Newz. It doesn’t help that the timing of this coming right after Animal for Dimri thus giving the talk more mileage than it deserves. It also doesn’t help that the moment a female actor decides to do something called ‘bold’ on-screen, the room for scrutiny is immense which stems from the ingrained patriarchy that we are accustomed to.

Skin show or not, hot scenes or not, boldness or not – questions are asked, doubts are raised and trolling reigns supreme. Dimri might have taken a path that doesn’t bode well with the purists or elitists, but that doesn’t abolish the powerhouse of talent that the actor has showcased in the past and continues to do so.

Her future projects are an example of the same where we have a commercial juggernaut like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 which might also see her in a glamorous avatar but also perhaps leave you scared, and then there is the intriguing Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video which continues to be a mystery despite her spoofy videos with co-star, Rajkummar Rao. And there is Dhadak 2 which will deal with the concept of caste oppression and discrimination amidst a love story.