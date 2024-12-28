From Rooh Baba To Singham: Top OTT Releases This Week

This week, OTT platforms are delivering a thrilling array of new releases, offering something for every taste, from spine-chilling horror to intense drama and high-octane action. With blockbuster films and exclusive series making their way to streaming services, viewers can look forward to a mix of suspense, entertainment, and powerful storytelling. Whether you’re a fan of gripping horror comedies, epic documentaries, or adrenaline-fueled action, there’s no shortage of exciting content to dive into this week on platforms like Netflix, JioCinema, and Prime Video.

• Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Kartik Aaryan’s latest blockbuster, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which has already made waves at the box office with a ₹36.60 crore opening and a worldwide gross of ₹422.31 crore, is now available for streaming. The horror-comedy promises to bring back the iconic battle between Rooh Baba and Manjulika, offering a chilling and thrilling experience for fans. The film can be streamed on Netflix starting December 27.

• Sorgavaasal

For those who enjoy gripping drama, Sorgavaasal arrives on Netflix this week. The series delves into the dark complexities of human nature and the afterlife, with an intriguing question at its core: Does the road to heaven lead to the gates of hell? Available now, Sorgavaasal is sure to captivate viewers with its unique narrative.

• RRR: Behind and Beyond

Fans of the epic film RRR can take a deeper dive into the making of this magnum opus with RRR: Behind and Beyond, now streaming on Netflix. The exclusive documentary offers an insider’s look at the creative process behind the blockbuster, exploring the vision of director S. S. Rajamouli and the making of its iconic sequences.

• Squid Game Season 2

The much-awaited second season of Squid Game is finally here! Following its global success, the new season, which dropped on December 26, promises even more intense games, shocking twists, and drama. For fans of the original series, this one is sure to exceed expectations.

• Doctors

For those in the mood for a medical drama, Doctors is now streaming on JioCinema Premium. Set in the high-stakes world of healthcare, the show offers an inside look at the intense challenges faced by doctors and medical staff, all while navigating the complexities of patient care and medical ethics.

• Singham Again

To top off this week’s thrilling lineup, Singham Again, the latest installment in the Singham franchise, drops on Prime Video on December 27. Get ready for action-packed drama as the iconic cop, played by Ajay Devgn, returns to take on new challenges in this much-anticipated film.