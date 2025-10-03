A Superstar’s Child Was Targeted Online — Akshay Kumar’s Story Hits Too Close To Home

Cybercrimes, cyberbullying, and the entire spread of cyber atrocities are intricately known to all of us now. And now, in the wake of artificial intelligence, the atrocities have surged higher than ever, without giving you a moment to blink. You can be scammed, stripped and ripped at one tap on the screen. It still might come to you as an exaggeration, but it is not—especially when a superstar’s child becomes a target online. Because there you realise that it is encroaching on your existence too.

3rd October, 2025, we were appalled after Akshay Kumar’s shocking revelation about how his 13-year-old daughter was asked to send nudes at the launch event of Cyber Awareness Month, October 2025, in Mumbai. Earlier, AK became a victim of AI, portrayed as Maharishi Valmiki in a trailer. Following that, his 13-year-old daughter was asked to send nude photos while playing an online game, which sent shockwaves across the country. If a superstar’s child, presumably protected by every possible privilege, is vulnerable to such digital predators, what hope do ordinary children have?

Akshay urged parents not to take digital safety lightly and called for open, honest communication with their children. He stressed the importance of educating kids about online risks, not through fear, but through trust — because silence and shame are exactly what predators count on.

Cyber Awareness Month 2025 was launched with a strong focus on safeguarding children and teenagers in the digital space. The campaign aims to spread awareness about online threats while offering practical guidance to parents, educators, and schools on how to create safer digital environments for young users. Speaking at the event, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stressed the urgent need for cyber vigilance in today’s increasingly connected world. He highlighted the growing vulnerability of children to cybercrime, urging collective responsibility from families, institutions, and the government to protect the next generation from digital harm.