Aadu 3 Shooting Begins With A Great Start, Fans Are Ready To Witness The Epic Film!

Aadu 3 is a Malayalam comedy-drama. The lead cast includes Jayasurya as Shaji Pappan, Dharmajan Bolgatty, Vijay Babu, Saiju Kurup and others. The film is directed by Midhun Manuel Thomas and produced by Friday Film House.

The poster, which was released on March 17, 2024, featured Vijay Babu, playing SI Sarbath Shamir in the franchise, alongside Jayasurya and Thomas. Each of them held a goat in their hand, symbolising the third installment of the film.

The shooting of the much-awaited Aadu 3 officially began with a grand pooja ceremony. The highlight of the event was actor Unni Mukundan giving the first clap, which started the buzz about a possible cameo.

Saiju Kurup posted a picture with the team, which was captioned, ‘And here we start AADU 3 @

@actor_vijaybabu

@actor_jayasurya @midhun_manuel_thomas’

Director Midhun Manuel Thomas also shared a picture with the caption, ‘And we begin.!!

This time it’s an ‘Epic Fantasy’..!!

Please stay tuned as always.’

Aadu 3 is the third part of the Aadu movie. The film ‘Aadu’ is the first part of a movie franchise, with the sequel ‘Aadu 2’. The first film is based on Shaji Pappan and his tug of war team, who are given a nanny goat as a reward for winning a match, but it brings them bad luck, according to Hotstar. ‘Aadu 2’ continues the story of Shaji Pappan, with Jayasurya reprising his role.

Ever since this news has been received, fans are very excited to watch the movie.

‘Aadu 3′ will release in theatres in December 2025.

