Aarti Ravi: ‘There’s A Third Person In Our Marriage’

Aarti Ravi and Ravi Mohan have been making headlines for the past few days, There are rumours that Ravi Mohan is in a relationship with Keneeshaa Francis. Now, wife Aarti Ravi has revealed the real reason for their split and problems in marriage.

Aarti made it clear that her and Ravi Mohan’s marriage did not break up because there was anything wrong between them, but because of a third person. She claimed that this person was in her life for a long time and she has proof of it.

All this started when Ravi Mohan was spotted with Keneeshaa Franis at a wedding where both were twinning too. Rumours sparked that Ravi Mohan and Keeneshaa are dating, and people called Aarti Ravi as Ravi’s Ex-Wife. Aarti then shared her statement and asked people not to call her Ex-wife as the divorce has not happened yet.

Now, another statement has come from her end.

In her statement, Aarti Ravi has said that the relationship between Ravi Mohan and Kenisha Francis is the real reason for the breakdown of her marriage. She has rejected all the allegations against her and justified herself as a wife and mother.

Aarti started with, ‘There is little space for those who choose dignity over drama. Recent manipulations leave me no choice but to speak one last time.

The truth needs to be said – once and for all. Money, power, interference, or control-none of these are why our marriage suffers. There is a third person in our marriage. What broke us wasn’t something between us-it was someone outside. The “light of your life” brought only darkness into ours. That’s the truth.

This person was already in the picture-long before any divorce papers were filed. This isn’t guesswork. I have proof.

I’ve been called a controlling wife. But if caring for my husband, protecting him from harmful habits and patterns that threatened the stability of our home-makes me controlling, so be it. Any loving wife would’ve done the same for their spouse’s well being and health. For women who don’t, society often reserves far worse labels.

Even during those so-called difficult years, we still shared real moments as a family-including with my in-laws-and our social media stands as proof. Until the very last day, I was made to believe we were in a marriage like many others-filled with love, disagreements, shared dreams, and occasional struggles.

Left home barefoot, stripped of his belongings and dignity? The truth? He left in branded sneakers, fully clothed, with access to his wallet, and Range – along with every other possession he wished to take. He wasn’t exiled. He exited – calmly, consciously, and with a plan.

If he had truly escaped my “clutches,” I only wish he had gone directly to his alleged “estranged” parents’ home. Instead, he knocked on a door that only caused more damage. Let us not confuse a rescue mission with a rendezvous disguised as righteousness.

He claims abuse and isolation? Then why wait all these years to leave? Why celebrate anniversaries, attend family vacations, and continue to share a life if the environment was unlivable? A man with every resource at his disposal stayed-until he was confronted. That was the moment he chose to walk-not out of fear, but because the secret was no longer safe.’

She further wrote, ‘A misconception that he was a “resident son-in-law’ is absolutely baseless.

Since the day we got married, we have lived at my in laws residence and our two homes in Alwarpet and ECR only. Except for a few weeks during Covid due to eviction in our building, we have never used my parents properties as residence Our children are not tools. Motherhood should never be used as a victim card, and those who suggest otherwise are often the ones who have never truly known the profound experience of being a mother. Their father has seen them four times in the last year-by his own choosing. Their phones were never blocked. Their hearts were simply broken-by absence, not enforcement.

If he truly wanted a relationship, no bouncer would be strong enough to stop a father determined to love. Our children have made it clear: they feel safe seeing him only in familiar places-like their paternal grandparents’ home or our office.

Being pressured to meet at his current residence-shared with someone who stole their peace-has only pushed them further away. Also their father has not sought visitation or custody to date- despite his claims of being kept away from the children.

The minor car accident in which the children were unharmed, we sought insurance support to make the vehicle usable again. With their father abroad and unreachable, we went in person to our office— only to be turned away by a bouncer from a property we legally co-own.

Abuse in all its forms? It’s not tragic-it’s almost comical-to imagine that a six-foot man was somehow held hostage by a 5’2″ petite woman. If he stayed, it was by choice, not force. For 15 years, I was asked to give up my own career and dreams-even with a master’s degree from the UK-to support his work and life. I was promised lifelong security. That promise was broken. Had I not been bound by chains, I could have built an empire of my own-twice over-more than enough to sustain the ‘extravagant lifestyle’ I was led to believe was given out of love, not out of obligation. Every financial decision we made, we made together.

I’ve kept records of all of it. Those facts will be presented in court.

Through all this, I’m grateful to the press, social media, and the public for the kindness and empathy you’ve shown me. In moments like these, quiet support speaks volumes-and I truly thank you for it.’

Aarti says she’s not weak, ‘To my two warriors, our elders, the little hearts in our families, and my dear friends-I’m truly sorry. You know it was never my intent to bare my heart to the world. I’ve tried-truly tried-to protect the dignity of this situation for as long as I could. I promise you, we will return to our safe cocoon and weather this storm with our heads held high.

After 18 years of togetherness, you could have walked away with dignity, but instead, you threw me into the fire for something you did. Today, my reputation and integrity have been tactically curated into a conversation in the public eye.

And the one person who knows the truth- my husband, won’t stand up for me-not because he can’t, but because his silence serves a purpose. I wish him peace. But peace must never come at the cost of vilifying the one who shared your storms.

I’m not weak. And I’m not here to plead. I’m here to stand tall-in the eyes of my loved ones, and in solidarity with the millions of voices that have been silenced.

And with that, I’ll say no more. Because I still believe-in the court of law’

Stay tuned for more updates on IWMBUZZ.com