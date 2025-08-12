Abhinav Shukla Supports Isha Talwar, Opens Up On Facing Similar Casting Struggles

Mirzapur actress Isha Talwar recently made it to the headlines as she revealed a shocking experience with Yash Raj Films casting director Shanoor Sharma. The actress revealed how the casting director lowered her self-confidence as a young girl who was trying to work in the industry. Supporting Isha, now popular TV actor Abhinav Shukla shared his similar experience with Yash Raj casting director, saying ‘insults are an opportunity to meet better people who value your talent’.

In his long note on Instagram story, Abhinav wrote, “When my Movie Roar was slated to release back in the day i was cajoled by my wellwishers to go meet Yash Raj Films ‘s Casting Director. I did and she told me: ” You are a good looking guy but thats it, spark is missing, you can audition but”

However, Abhinav further shared, “Few years down the line i was sitting face to face with Sanjay Leela Bhansali Sir for his next “Inshaallah” I remember SLB was all praise, all appreciative and asked me many times “how come you havent worked so much? i saw the audition, you are super talented” The movie got shelved, my destiny took a turn!”

Concluding his note and extending his support, Abhinav said “@talwarisha I can relate, and i think insults are an opportuinity to meet the people who value your talent & time!”

Currently, Abhinav Shukla has participated in Colors TV’s show Pati Patni Aur Panga with his wife and actress Rubina Dilaik.