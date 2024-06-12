Actor Arjun Sarja’s daughter Aishwarya gets married to Umapathy Ramaiah

It is a day of bliss and happiness as actor Arjun Sarja’s daughter Aishwarya is now married to Umapathy Ramaiah, as the couple tied the knot on June 10 in Chennai.

Yesterday, the couple delighted their followers by sharing photos from their wedding celebrations on Instagram. The bride looked breathtaking in a red saree, while the groom matched her elegance in a cream traditional outfit. Along with the photos, they captioned the posts with the date “10.06.2024.”-

Aishwarya and Umapathy kicked off their pre-wedding celebrations in Chennai earlier this month. The festivities featured traditional haldi and mehendi ceremonies, hosted at Aishwarya Arjun’s residence. During the haldi ceremony, Aishwarya dazzled in a vibrant sunshine yellow outfit.

For the uninitiated, the couple had exchanged rings back in October and made it official.

The newlywed couple is set to host their wedding reception in Chennai on June 14, with many celebrities from the southern film industries expected to attend.

On the workfront, Aishwarya is gearing up for her Telugu debut, while Umapathy, who recently directed Rajakili, is now preparing for his next film project.

And coming to Arjun Sarja, the man needs no introduction where he has been one of the most legendary figures in Tamil cinema predominantly. Having been in over 160 films, the man continues to be a force even today. He was last seen in a cameo role in Leo but has an array of films lined up ahead as well.