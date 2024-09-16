Actress Madhumita Sarcar Survives Terrifying Car Accident While Visiting Bhutnath Temple

In a shocking turn of events, popular Bengali actress Madhumita Sarcar met with a terrifying car accident while visiting the Bhutnath temple to perform puja. The actress, known for her roles in Bojhena Se Bojhena and Kusum Dola, took to Facebook Live to share the harrowing experience with her fans.

According to Madhumita, the accident occurred when a lorry crashed into her car while she was sitting in the back seat. Fortunately, she escaped with minor injuries, thanks to divine intervention.

“I was going to the temple when a lorry hit our car. I was sitting in the back seat, which could have been much worse. But by God’s grace, I’m perfectly fine,” Madhumita said in the Facebook Live video.

The incident has sent shockwaves among Madhumita’s fans, who are relieved that she escaped unscathed.

Madhumita, a devout follower of Shiva, had recently visited Deoghar and was on her way to offer puja at the Bhutnath temple when the accident occurred. Despite the shocking incident, Madhumita’s faith remained unwavering, and she completed her puja.

“I want to thank God for always being there. Even after the accident, I came to the temple and offered my prayers,” Madhumita said.

The actress’s bravery and resilience have earned her immense respect from fans and well-wishers.

Madhumita’s recent film, Surjo, opposite Bikram Chatterjee, has been receiving appreciation from audiences. This incident has only strengthened her fans’ admiration for her.

We wish Madhumita Sarcar continued safety and success in her personal and professional endeavors.