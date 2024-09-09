Madhumita Sarcar Hits Back at Trollers: “Stop Judging Me!”

Tollywood actress Madhumita Sarcar has had enough of the constant criticism and judgment she faces online. In a bold move, she shared a video message, confronting her haters and addressing the various issues they’ve raised.

Madhumita’s video comes after a string of online criticisms, including spelling mistakes in her Independence Day post and a recent video showcasing her walking alone on the streets at night, sparking debates about safety.

Madhumita candidly expresses her frustration in her latest video: “I’m making this video because I don’t know what I should be doing. No matter what I do, I’m judged.” She highlights the hypocrisy of online critics, pointing out that:

– If she speaks in English, she’s criticized for not speaking Bengali.

– Non-Bengali fans claim they don’t understand if she speaks in Bengali.

– If she wears a saree, critics say it’s too revealing.

– If she talks confidently, she’s accused of overacting.

Madhumita also addresses the personal attacks on her marital status, stating, “Just because I’m a divorcee, does it mean I have no right to perform puja or live life on my terms?”

Her powerful message concludes with a plea to her haters: “Please comment constructively, as I’ve decided to stop reading hurtful comments.”

This isn’t Madhumita’s first encounter with online trolls. Recently, she shared a video of walking alone at night, sparking debate about women’s safety. Although the video was filmed in Deoghar, not Kolkata, netizens questioned who was behind the camera.

Madhumita’s bold response has sparked a conversation about online harassment and the importance of constructive criticism.