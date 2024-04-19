Adil Hussain On Sandeep Vanga Reddy Threatening To Replace The Actor With AI In Kabir Singh

When actor Adil Hussain declared publicly that he regretted doing Sandeep Vanga Reddy’s Kabir Singh he didn’t know what he was getting into.

By now Vanga is known to hit out , if not abuse, anyone who criticizes his cinema.

It therefore took the volatile Vanga no time at all to threaten to replace Adil in Kabir Singh with Artificial Intelligence.

When I reached out to Adil he didn’t sound frightened. “I just woke up. I’m in America. I never knew my statement would become so controversial. He(Sandeep Reedy) probably didn’t like it. I’ve received calls from some people about it. I really don’t want to read what he has to say.I’ve read what he has to say about others who don’t like his films.”

When I asked his opinion on Animal, Adil confessed he is not into Reddy’s cinema. “Subhashji, I haven’t seen Animal and I don’t intend to see it. I saw the trailer and it just didn’t work for me.There is so much amazing content available from across the globe.I will stick to that and not waste time on something I won’t like.”

About the threat to replace him with AI, Adil’s response is calm and cool. “He is hurt and reacting to my comments. I don’t think I need to react to his hurt comments.”

About the entire conversation blowing up into a controversy Adil says, “Since I am away I didn’t know anything. When I woke up, I picked up unknown numbers as my son is alone back home and I am being therefore more generous right now in picking up unknown numbers in case there is an emergency back home. I am here in the US dealing with a family tragedy. I am not in a mindset to even think about these things(the conflict with Sandeep Reddy). But I will definitely reflect on it.”