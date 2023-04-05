Adipurush, featuring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon, unveiled a new poster on Ram Navami, starting the film’s commercial campaign after receiving severe condemnation for its teaser last year. However, new problems have arisen for the Adipurush crew, as a complaint has been filed against the director and producer.

According to Filmfare reports, an FIR has been made against the new billboard for infringing on people’s religious feelings by portraying a character from Hindu mythology improperly. Sanjay Dinanath Tiwari, a preacher of Sanatan Dharma, raised the case at Mumbai’s Sakinaka police station through Mumbai High Court Advocates Ashish Rai and Pankaj Mishra.

Sanjay claimed in his lawsuit that Adipurush is based on Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram’s biography from the religious novel Ramcharitmanas. He claimed that the film’s new poster depicts Lord Ram in an outfit that contradicts the natural spirit and character of Ramcharitmanas.

He also claims that none of the characters in the Ramayana is donning the Janeu, a garment with particular importance in Hindu Sanatana Dharma. As a result, an FIR has been made under Indian Penal Code Sections 295 (A), 298, 500, and 34.

On March 30, the auspicious day of Ram Navami, the producers of Adipurush unveiled a brand-new poster featuring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh, and Devdatta Nage. Om Raut directs the picture, which also stars Saif Ali Khan. The print will be released in theatres on June 16.