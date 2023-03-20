Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth, Rajinikanth’s eldest daughter, has filed a complaint with Teynampet Police, alleging that 60 sovereigns of gold and diamond jewelry from her locker had gone stolen from her Chennai residence. The treasures are valued at Rs 3.60 lakh, and she used them for her sister Soundarya’s wedding in 2019.

According to the FIR document, Aishwaryaa had stashed the jewelry in a locker, and some of her home employees knew about it. As a result, Teynampet Police have opened an inquiry after filing a charge under Section 381 of the IPC.

Lal Salaam, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth’s forthcoming directorial movie, keeps her busy throughout filming. For the shooting, the actress traveled to numerous cities in Tamil Nadu. Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth reported a jewelry loss in February and lodged a police report at the Teynampet police station. Her sister, Soundarya, wore the jewelry for her wedding in 2019, according to the complaint she made about it. She had saved them after the wedding and put them in her own locker.

In 2021, the locker was moved to three locations. First, the locker and other household items were transported to her ex-husband Dhanush’s apartment in CIT Nagar on August 21, 2021. It was moved to Chennai’s St. Mary’s Road condo in September 2021. Finally, the locker mentioned above was moved to her Poes Garden home in April 2022; however, the keys to the locker remained at her St Mary’s Road apartment.

On February 10, 2023, Aishwaryaa discovered with horror that some of the jewelry that had been collected in the 18 years of her marriage was missing when she unlocked the locker. The theft included diamond sets, vintage gold ornaments, Navaratnam sets, bangles, and over 60 sovereigns of gold, totaling Rs 3.60 lakh.

Aishwaryaa claimed in her complaint that she had her maids, Eashwari, Lakshmi, and her driver Venkat under suspicion since they regularly visited her residence on St. Mary’s Road even when she was away. She asked the police to initiate the proper legal proceedings.

Source – India Today

