ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | News

Lal Salaam: Aishwaryaa calls it a wrap for father Rajinikanth

Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth, daughter of superstar Rajinikanth, recently wrapped up the shooting of her upcoming directorial venture, "Lal Salaam." Sharing a heartwarming photograph on social media, Aishwaryaa captured a special moment with her father and the film crew as they celebrated the completion of the film.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
12 Jul,2023 21:03:56
Lal Salaam: Aishwaryaa calls it a wrap for father Rajinikanth 833198

Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth, daughter of superstar Rajinikanth, recently wrapped up the shooting of her upcoming directorial venture, “Lal Salaam.” Sharing a heartwarming photograph on social media, Aishwaryaa captured a special moment with her father and the film crew as they celebrated the completion of the film. The picture showcases Rajinikanth dressed in his character, Moideen Bhai, wearing an all-white ensemble. The proud daughter embraced her father, and they posed together with thumbs up for the camera. Aishwaryaa expressed her gratitude and admiration for her father, referring to him as “pure magic” and acknowledging the miracle of collaborating with him on the project. In her heartfelt note, she declared, “and it’s a wrap for The Superstar.” After a gap of nearly five years, Aishwaryaa is making her directorial comeback with “Lal Salaam,” which adds to the anticipation and excitement surrounding the film.

Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth dropped a series of pictures from the shooting sets on her social media handle.

Have a look-

Lal Salaam: Aishwaryaa calls it a wrap for father Rajinikanth 833186

Lal Salaam: Aishwaryaa calls it a wrap for father Rajinikanth 833187

Lal Salaam: Aishwaryaa calls it a wrap for father Rajinikanth 833188

Lal Salaam: Aishwaryaa calls it a wrap for father Rajinikanth 833189

Lal Salaam: Aishwaryaa calls it a wrap for father Rajinikanth 833190

Lal Salaam: Aishwaryaa calls it a wrap for father Rajinikanth 833191

Lal Salaam: Aishwaryaa calls it a wrap for father Rajinikanth 833192

Lal Salaam: Aishwaryaa calls it a wrap for father Rajinikanth 833193

Lal Salaam: Aishwaryaa calls it a wrap for father Rajinikanth 833194

Lal Salaam: Aishwaryaa calls it a wrap for father Rajinikanth 833195

Lal Salaam: Aishwaryaa calls it a wrap for father Rajinikanth 833196

Lal Salaam: Aishwaryaa calls it a wrap for father Rajinikanth 833197

About Rajinikanth’s character

Aishwaryaa Rajnikanth, the director of “Lal Salaam,” shared the film’s posters and glimpses from the auspicious puja ceremony. Expressing her gratitude and joy, Aishwaryaa reflected on the trust her father had placed in her and the belief that God was guiding their journey. She described the experience as a miracle and shared her excitement for the new chapter in their filmmaking journey.

With the unveiling of Rajinikanth’s character as Moideen Bhai and Aishwaryaa’s heartfelt sentiments, anticipation for “Lal Salaam” has skyrocketed. Fans eagerly await further updates and eagerly look forward to witnessing the magic unfold on the big screen.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Watch: Rajinikanth and Tamannaah Bhatia’s chemistry on fire in new song sequence ‘Kaavaalaa’ from Jailer 831393
Watch: Rajinikanth and Tamannaah Bhatia’s chemistry on fire in new song sequence ‘Kaavaalaa’ from Jailer
As Vijay Turns 49, Is He Planning To Barge Into Politics? 818535
As Vijay Turns 49, Is He Planning To Barge Into Politics?
Rajinikanth gifts spiritual book with his autograph to Jailer co-star Tamannaah Bhatia, read details 814207
Rajinikanth gifts spiritual book with his autograph to Jailer co-star Tamannaah Bhatia, read details
It’s a wrap for Rajinikanth-Tamannaah Bhatia starrer ‘Jailer’, see pics 812239
It’s a wrap for Rajinikanth-Tamannaah Bhatia starrer ‘Jailer’, see pics
Thalaiva Rajinikanth's big step in cricket 807471
Thalaiva Rajinikanth’s big step in cricket
Movie Buzz: The Kerala Story earns on day 3, Rajinikanth's Lal Salaam first look impresses fans 804989
Movie Buzz: The Kerala Story earns on day 3, Rajinikanth’s Lal Salaam first look impresses fans
Latest Stories
Watch: Himanshi Khurana Goes Gothic In Black Bodycon 833159
Watch: Himanshi Khurana Goes Gothic In Black Bodycon
Vivek Agnihotri calls Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’ an ‘all-time blockbuster’, read 833183
Vivek Agnihotri calls Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’ an ‘all-time blockbuster’, read
Viral Photos: Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur caught all mushy in Lisbon 833180
Viral Photos: Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur caught all mushy in Lisbon
RRPK BTS: Ranveer Singh shares unseen picture from dubbing studio 833177
RRPK BTS: Ranveer Singh shares unseen picture from dubbing studio
Sureeli Ankhiya Ft. Ritabhari Chakraborty 833157
Sureeli Ankhiya Ft. Ritabhari Chakraborty
Vijay Deverakonda-Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s chemistry as newly married couple in ‘Aradhya’ wins internet 833173
Vijay Deverakonda-Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s chemistry as newly married couple in ‘Aradhya’ wins internet
Read Latest News