Lal Salaam: Aishwaryaa calls it a wrap for father Rajinikanth

Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth, daughter of superstar Rajinikanth, recently wrapped up the shooting of her upcoming directorial venture, “Lal Salaam.” Sharing a heartwarming photograph on social media, Aishwaryaa captured a special moment with her father and the film crew as they celebrated the completion of the film. The picture showcases Rajinikanth dressed in his character, Moideen Bhai, wearing an all-white ensemble. The proud daughter embraced her father, and they posed together with thumbs up for the camera. Aishwaryaa expressed her gratitude and admiration for her father, referring to him as “pure magic” and acknowledging the miracle of collaborating with him on the project. In her heartfelt note, she declared, “and it’s a wrap for The Superstar.” After a gap of nearly five years, Aishwaryaa is making her directorial comeback with “Lal Salaam,” which adds to the anticipation and excitement surrounding the film.

Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth dropped a series of pictures from the shooting sets on her social media handle.

About Rajinikanth’s character

Aishwaryaa Rajnikanth, the director of “Lal Salaam,” shared the film’s posters and glimpses from the auspicious puja ceremony. Expressing her gratitude and joy, Aishwaryaa reflected on the trust her father had placed in her and the belief that God was guiding their journey. She described the experience as a miracle and shared her excitement for the new chapter in their filmmaking journey.

With the unveiling of Rajinikanth’s character as Moideen Bhai and Aishwaryaa’s heartfelt sentiments, anticipation for “Lal Salaam” has skyrocketed. Fans eagerly await further updates and eagerly look forward to witnessing the magic unfold on the big screen.