Anirudh Ravichander Turns To AI To Beat Creative Block For Rajinikanth’s Coolie

When creativity hit a wall, music composer Anirudh Ravichander found an unexpected collaborator: artificial intelligence. While working on the soundtrack for Coolie, the highly awaited Rajinikanth-starrer directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Anirudh turned to ChatGPT to push past a sudden creative block.

Known for his energetic and genre-blending music, Anirudh found himself stuck while trying to finish a song for the film. Instead of forcing the process or waiting for inspiration to return, he tried something new. He opened ChatGPT, described the context of the song, and asked for suggestions. The AI tool generated several lines. One of them sparked an idea. That was all he needed to complete the composition.

To ensure smooth and reliable input, Anirudh even subscribed to the premium version of the tool. This wasn’t about letting AI take over. It was about finding a fresh perspective during a moment of pause. For a composer who thrives on momentum, it became just another tool to keep the creative flow going.

One of the standout tracks in Coolie, Chikitu Vibe, also has a story behind its creation. It began with beats inspired by the signature style of veteran composer T. Rajendhar. But when Anirudh learned that the scene featured actor Soubin Shahir dancing alongside Pooja Hegde, he decided to change the tone. He added comic elements and quirky sound bites, including the iconic Lakalakalaka line from Chandramukhi, to match the playful visuals.

Coolie promises to be a big-screen spectacle. Alongside Rajinikanth, the film features a star-studded cast that includes Nagarjuna Akkineni, Aamir Khan, Shruti Haasan, Upendra, and Sathyaraj. Aamir Khan and Pooja Hegde will also make special appearances. The film is set for a grand release on August 14 and will face tough competition from War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani.

As audiences await the release, Anirudh’s creative approach shows how even a brief moment of digital inspiration can play a part in bringing powerful music to life.