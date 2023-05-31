Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta welcome with baby girl

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta, the known personalities in the industry, have welcomed a new member of their family. As per reports in Bollywood Life, they have welcomed with a baby girl. Shloka announced her pregnancy in April at the grand launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Culture Centre.

The report states a paparazzo page shared the happy news, congratulating the newbie parents for the arrival of another family member. Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s daughter, Isha Ambani, delivered her twin babies in 2022.

Akash and Shloka have been high school sweethearts. Akash had a crush on Shloka but was reluctant to reveal his feelings. It was in the 12th grade that Akash decided to confess his feelings. After the exams ended, Akash proposed to Shloka, and she accepted.

Akash and Shloka were separated as they enrolled in different universities to complete their education. But they never lost touch with each other. After they completed their graduation and began their careers, the two of them officially declared their relationship. Akash and Shloka got engaged in March 2018. The two lovebirds tied the knot in December 2018.

Congratulations to the couple!

