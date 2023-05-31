ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | News

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta welcome with baby girl

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta have welcomed with a baby girl. Shloka announced her pregnancy in April at the grand launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Culture Centre.

Author: Manisha Suthar
31 May,2023 17:49:35
Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta welcome with baby girl

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta, the known personalities in the industry, have welcomed a new member of their family. As per reports in Bollywood Life, they have welcomed with a baby girl. Shloka announced her pregnancy in April at the grand launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Culture Centre.

The report states a paparazzo page shared the happy news, congratulating the newbie parents for the arrival of another family member. Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s daughter, Isha Ambani, delivered her twin babies in 2022.

Akash and Shloka have been high school sweethearts. Akash had a crush on Shloka but was reluctant to reveal his feelings. It was in the 12th grade that Akash decided to confess his feelings. After the exams ended, Akash proposed to Shloka, and she accepted.

Akash and Shloka were separated as they enrolled in different universities to complete their education. But they never lost touch with each other. After they completed their graduation and began their careers, the two of them officially declared their relationship. Akash and Shloka got engaged in March 2018. The two lovebirds tied the knot in December 2018.

Congratulations to the couple!

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

Also Read: “I could feel the power of that one single line in my bones,” says Dahaad actress Sonakshi Sinha as she recalls her favorite scene from the series

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Mukesh Ambani purchased the biggest property ever in Dubai for his youngest son, Akash Ambani
Mukesh Ambani purchased the biggest property ever in Dubai for his youngest son, Akash Ambani
Mukesh Ambani steps down as 'Director' of Reliance Jio, Akash Ambani named new 'Chairman'
Mukesh Ambani steps down as 'Director' of Reliance Jio, Akash Ambani named new 'Chairman'
CONGRATULATIONS: Akash and Shloka Ambani become proud parents to a baby boy
CONGRATULATIONS: Akash and Shloka Ambani become proud parents to a baby boy
Latest Stories
Shubman Gill's iconic snap after IPL 2023 wins hearts
Shubman Gill's iconic snap after IPL 2023 wins hearts
Sneak Peek Into Sonalee Kulkarni's High Definition Dream
Sneak Peek Into Sonalee Kulkarni's High Definition Dream
I would want healthy competition between Ruhi Chaturvedi and me in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Anjum Fakih
I would want healthy competition between Ruhi Chaturvedi and me in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Anjum Fakih
The Moody Shades Of Janhvi Kapoor; See Pics
The Moody Shades Of Janhvi Kapoor; See Pics
Shruti Haasan Gets Cozy With Boyfriend Santanu Hazarika; Watch
Shruti Haasan Gets Cozy With Boyfriend Santanu Hazarika; Watch
New Twist Awaits To Knock At The Doors Of Lives Of Virat, Satya, and Sai. Will The Truth Of Feelings Come Out? Harshad Arora Aka Satya From The StarPlus Show Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Is Here With A Sneak Peak
New Twist Awaits To Knock At The Doors Of Lives Of Virat, Satya, and Sai. Will The Truth Of Feelings Come Out? Harshad Arora Aka Satya From The StarPlus Show Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Is Here With A Sneak Peak
Read Latest News