Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Karisma Kapoor's picture-perfect moment in New York

Bollywood power couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, along with the ever-graceful Karisma Kapoor, embarked on a New York City adventure that captured the essence of the city in style. Recently, Karisma took to Instagram and shared a set of pictures from the city and she captioned the album, “New York Night Out.” She added the hashtag #Family to her post.

In the first photo, Karisma, Ranbir and Alia were seen posing for a selfie. Karisma wore a blue shirt and black blazer, while Alia was in a black top. Ranbir was seen in a black beanie and black leather jacket. He gave Karisma a kiss on her head, as the ladies looked at the camera. The post also included a blurry selfie by Karisma and a neon sign beaming the words ‘night out’.

Alia and Ranbir are there for a vacation with daughter Raha and have been spotted multiple times in fan photos as they visit restaurants or take a walk around the city. A few pictures of Alia and Ranbir were also posted by their fans in New York. One picture showed the couple posing with an Indian family. Another video showed Ranbir and Alia walking past a family dining at an NYC restaurant. As Ranbir spotted someone filming them, he offered to get a selfie clicked with the person. Ranbir was holding Alia’s hand as they walked out of the restaurant.

On work front, Alia will be reportedly next seen in Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra. Recently, she won the Best Actor award (Female) at the 69th National Film Awards for her performance in the film Gangubai Kathiawadi. Ranbir, on the other hand, will be next seen in director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s action thriller film Animal alongside Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. The film is all set to hit the theatres on December 1.